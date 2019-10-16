A

OYO Weddingz goes omnichannel, to have 200 retail stores in 30 cities by 2020: CEO Sandeep Lodha

With the first Weddingz store opening at Indirapuram, NCR-Delhi, the brand is looking to expand its offline presence across Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Lucknow over the next couple of months.

By Rashi Varshney
16th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Hospitality firm OYO-owned Weddingz has announced its foray into the wedding retail store category, with its first store being opened at Indirapuram, NCR on Wednesday.


These stores will offer a one-stop solution for all wedding-related requirements, including venue and non-venue services like photography, mehendi, transport, makeup, and consultation. The company said another store in Karol Bagh, New Delhi is in the pipeline, and added that it aims to open 100 to 200 stores across 30 cities over the next year.


weddinz

Sandeep Lodha, CEO, Weddingz

Also Read

OYO LIFE expands to student housing segment; looks to scale to 100,000 beds this year


In a quick exclusive interview with YourStory, Sandeep Lodha, CEO of Weddingz, spoke about this latest venture.


YS: Tell us, why this move?


SL: Weddingz started its journey as an online platform. Today, our focus is to be present across channels to provide the best value and convenience with 100 percent transparency. We have forayed into the offline retail store category with a vision to increase accessibility for our customers across the spectrum, both online and offline, and to provide the best customer experience. This marks the transformation of the brand from an online wedding service enabler to an end-to-end omnichannel platform.


The physical store will also play a vital role in bringing the brand proposition to life and help consumers visualize their wedding, right from the initial stages of planning. Translating the interaction with customers into a real-life setting, the retail showrooms will bridge the gap between the brand and consumers by allowing them real-time interaction. 


The stores will be aesthetically curated with upscale interiors and will offer the best-in-class experience put together by consultants, who are trained in the latest wedding trends.

YS: Are these professionals on-board with Weddingz or will the company connect consumers with them?


SL: The stores are completely Weddingz-owned and self-operated. We have an in-house team of trusted and curated vendors and advisers who believe in delivering nothing but the best.

 

weddingz

Weddingz Indirapuram retail store

YS: How do you see this strategy helping the business?


SL: This is a first-of-its-kind store that will offer consumers the power of choice with hundreds of end-to-end solutions. Weddingz, our online platform, has witnessed fast-paced growth since our launch in 2015. It has seen high ratings and a lot of happy customers. We thought, why not take the brand a notch higher through a physical touch-point strongly driven by technology. With our foray into the offline stores category, we can interact with customers in a physical setting, which will enable us to understand their requirements better. We believe that these offline stores will add to the business significantly and expect them to result in roughly 30 percent conversions. 


YS: Can you tell us about the immediate plans for the retail strategy?


SL: In the next couple of months, our teams are going to focus on expanding wider and deeper across the 30 cities that we are present in. We look forward to opening about 100 to 200 stores by the end of 2020.  We will heavily invest in strengthening our footprint across India, starting with New Delhi, followed by Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Lucknow in the first phase of our launch.


YS: With this, is Weddingz looking to dub itself as an offline brand? 


SL: With the introduction of our offline wedding stores, we are focusing on transforming into an omnichannel platform. Additionally, to cater to the demands and meet the needs of evolving consumers, we have recently launched our bi-annual magazine, ‘The Wedding Trunk’, designed to provide readers with the latest trends and updates in the wedding industry. We also have a great presence on social media with a strong follower base of 1.5 million on Instagram. This showcases our drive to reach out to all kinds of potential consumers and provide services to best suit their requirements and to cater to diverse tastes irrespective of age, socio-economic background, and other demographics. 

 

YS: The wedding space is a highly competitive one, with popular markets in Chandni Chowk in Delhi and online platforms like WedMeGood and WeddingBrigade catering to customers. How are you building a product-market fit in this segment?


SL: The competition is healthy and we welcome it. However, interestingly, we are not competing with any of these players as we are India’s largest wedding company and venue operators, with our portfolio extending to other wedding-related services as well. The organised wedding market is still at a very nascent stage and has surplus opportunities which are still not fully explored. We are trying to capitalise on a segment that looks to be value-oriented. This is one of the core reasons why Weddingz's primary promise to guarantee 100 percent transparency and delivery manages to strike a chord with a generation that is looking for convenience and end-to-end solutions under one-roof.


YS: How has the acquisition by OYO helped Weddingz so far? Tell us about your overall growth and further plans for scaling.


SL: A year after the acquisition by OYO, we have witnessed 480 percent growth in revenue, and 636 percent growth in bookings since August 2018.


Currently, we are live across 30 Tier I and Tier II cities across India with 800 venues and are managing over 3,500 events, end-to-end every month. We plan to expand to 36 Indian cities by December this year. Additionally, we have over 2,000 employees and aim to reach 3,000 by the end of 2019. That should give you an indication of the magnitude of growth we are chasing over the next few years.


(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)


Also Read

Oyo to raise $1.5 B Series F funding; Ritesh Agarwal to infuse $700 M through RA Hospitality Ho...





  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Rashi Varshney

Rashi is a Delhi-based Journalist. She is excited about startup stories, travel, human interactions, and positive energies. Tell her your story at rashi@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Bengaluru startup UrbanPiper raises $7.5M in Series A led by Tiger Global, Sequoia India

Sujata Sangwan

How a visit to China helped this entrepreneur shape his EV startup making LCV vehicles for last-mile logistics

Vishal Krishna

Mumbai-based startup Bodhishop delivers desi cow products, ensuring cows are not sent to slaughterhouses

Sameer Ranjan

TechSparks 2019: Your social media could make or break your funding attempts, Kunal Shah of Cred tells startups

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
Namrata Ganatra's journey from fintech to edtech (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

MSME Innovation Summit 2019 – Celebrating a fresh outlook to innovation

Team YS

‘Partnering for Progress’ report from Cisco and YourStory takes closer look at corporate accelerator ecosystem in India

Jerlin Justus

Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata says he is an accidental startup investor

Press Trust of India

Ratan Tata awarded Patrick J. McGovern Lifetime Achievement Award 2019 by Chiratae Ventures

Suman Singh

Rule no. 1 to tell a great brand story: Always keep the end customer in mind

Jerlin Justus

[Funding alert] Personalised haircare startup Bare Anatomy raises $500K in seed round from Sauce.vc

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] IoT-based water management startup WeGot raises $2M in seed round

Tarush Bhalla

Ikea plans to expand to Tier-II cities in India in the second phase

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Alternate tech education venture SOAL raises $300K led by Astarc Ventures

Sujata Sangwan

JETRO’s 10: Meet the 10 startups driving innovation in the Indo-Japanese ecosystem

Team YS

Startups are rewriting India’s economic roadmap, will lead India’s march to $5 trillion GDP

TV Mohandas Pai

Does your app development practice have the velocity it needs?

Team YS

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore