A

OYO LIFE expands to student housing segment; looks to scale to 100,000 beds this year

OYO LIFE added that it is tieing up with marquee institutes like IIT Delhi and Plaksha University’s Fellowship Programme in Gurugram and will be managing over 500 beds for the student community through these partnerships.

By Tarush Bhalla
26th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Managed housing rental solutions player, OYO LIFE, on Thursday, confirmed that it is now expanding its footprint in the student housing segment as well.


Traditionally catering to first jobbers and professionals, in a statement, OYO LIFE said that it tieing up with marquee institutes like IIT Delhi and Plaksha University’s Fellowship Programme in Gurugram and will be managing over 500 beds for the student community through these partnerships.  


Rohit Kapoor, OYO

Rohit Kapoor, CEO, New Real Estate Businesses, OYO Hotels & Homes joined the company in 2018.

Also Read

People are thinking far more about experiencing life than just about owning things: Rohit Kapoo...


The solutions’ affordable accommodations will start as low as Rs 6,500 and go up to Rs 12,999 per bed, per month (in some cases, depending on the location and size of the room)​.


In addition to this, all OYO LIFE buildings will be equipped with essential amenities like Wi-Fi connectivity, television, refrigerator, AC, regular housekeeping, power backup, CCTV surveillance, and 24/7 caretaking.


“As academic pursuits today require more flexibility and mobility, the demand for fully furnished, fully maintained, internet-ready accommodations and innovative services have increased manifold. OYO LIFE recognises this need and provides a hassle-free fully managed service to students looking for a place to stay closer to their academic institutions,” said Rohit Kapoor, CEO, New Real Estate Businesses, OYO.


Rohit also added that the company was confident that with OYO LIFE’s growing presence in the​ student housing segment, it will scale to 100,000 beds by the end of 2019.


Launched in Oct 2018, OYO LIFE has more than ​500 ​buildings, ​30,000 live beds​, and is adding more than ​5,000 new beds every month, ​making it one of the largest businesses for branded fully-managed housing for millennials in India (as of Aug 2019)​.


At present, OYO LIFE is present in​ four cities ​in India -​Delhi, NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, ​and are rapidly expanding our base to four more cities - ​Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai​.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Nestaway, Zolostays, OYO Life and more - India is loving' the co-livin'


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

IRCTC fixes price band of Rs 315-320, looks to raise Rs 645 Cr through IPO

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Sachin Bansal picks up majority stake in fintech company CRIDS, named CEO

Press Trust of India

How this brother-sister duo is shaking up India’s $50B wedding market with a dating app

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Funding alert] Employee transportation startup WhistleDrive raises Rs 72 Cr from Colosseum Group

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
UpClose with Medlife CEO Ananth Narayanan (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

OnePlus brings AI-enabled smart messaging to its phones with Gupshup

Rashi Varshney

Tata Communications partners with GlobalGyan for business acumen capability building

Team YS

Rivigo becomes 8th unicorn of 2019 after raising $4.9M from South Korea's KB Global

Sampath Putrevu

Now, get Alexa on your finger thanks to new Amazon Echo Loop ring

Sutrishna Ghosh

Amazon launches 8 new Echo devices in US, 3 in India

Press Trust of India

Dreaming big is the starting point for making it big in life, says Pepperfry Co-founder Ashish Shah

Team YS

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Sep 27 2019

CAHOTECH 2019

CHENNAI
Sat Sep 28 2019

Pitney Bowes Shipping Hackathon 2019

Gurugram & Pune
Sun Sep 29 2019

The Red Brick Summit - Kaleido

Ahmedabad
Mon Sep 30 2019

Eureka!'19

IIT Bombay