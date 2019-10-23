A

Era of quantum computers is here as Google attains 'quantum supremacy'

Google claims that its machine performed the target computation in 200 seconds, which it says would take the world's fastest supercomputer 10,000 years to do.

By Krishna Reddy
23rd Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

In what can be termed as the achievement of the decade, Google has confirmed its 'quantum supremacy' breakthrough, trumping IBM Q.


The company has been working in the field of quantum computing for over a decade now. Its paper was published on Wednesday, revealing its recent findings in the scientific journal Nature.


Google used its own quantum computing chip 'Sycamore', consisting of 54 qubits, out of which one didn’t function at the time.


Yourstory

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, with the company's Quantum Computer (Image: CNN)

Also Read

WATCH: How IIT Madras-incubated QNu Labs uses the power of light to protect data over the inter...


In a blog post, Google researchers said,


“Our machine performed the target computation in 200 seconds, and from measurements in our experiment, we determined that it would take the world's fastest supercomputer 10,000 years to produce similar output.”


One of the researchers, Scott Aaronson described the achievement as Moon Landing achieved by Apollo in 1969. Whereas the Google Chief, Sundar Pichai, described the moment as “Big Breakthrough”.

So, what is quantum computing?

Conventional electronics work on only 0s and 1s (known as bits), the binary language.


In quantum computers, the rules are completely different. These rules belong to Physics, which governs the microscopic world and include electrons and photons, invisible to the naked eye.


Yourstory

Google Quantum Computer

Additionally, unlike a conventional computer that stores data in bits, quantum computers will store data in the qubit (quantum bits). While bits can only store either 1 or 0, qubit can store a combination of both at the same time through a phenomenon called, superposition.


Superposition, which deals with microscopic particles qubits, helps a computer’s performance grow exponentially. In short, if you measure one qubit in a system of two qubits, you will know the value of second qubit measurement within seconds, and so on.

The future

According to CNN, Google will is looking forward to building “a fault-tolerant quantum computer” at the earliest. Once ready, this computer would help the firm look into applications like lightweight batteries for cars and airplanes.


In an official statement, the company said,


"Achieving the necessary computational capabilities will still require years of hard engineering and scientific work. But we see a path clearly now, and we're eager to move ahead.”


Its closest rival in quantum IMB is reportedly disputing Google's claims, saying that the latter "failed to fully account for plentiful disk storage," reports The Verge.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Happy birthday Google: 10 facts you didn’t know about the billion-dollar company


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Krishna Reddy

With a keen interest in the field of science and a passion for writing, I look forward to exploring and telling the world about the niche innovations that hold the capacity of bringing a revolution. With a background in engineering and social campaigning, I also take interest in understanding the positive social aspects to bring out the ongoing challenges faced and solved by the people on their own capabilities.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this 27-year-old engineer got himself a coveted job with Ratan Tata

Dipti Nair

Govt launches BHIM 2.0 with new functionalities, additional language support

Press Trust of India

Adam Neumann exits WeWork; SoftBank pays $1.7B

Vishal Krishna

Amazon India’s delivery boxes start to narrate unique stories of sellers

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
How Torchit uses AI to help the visually impaired; EV startup Tresmoto to redefine India’s fleet operations
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Amazon India’s delivery boxes start to narrate unique stories of sellers

Thimmaya Poojary

Celebrate this Diwali with your #FriendsWaliFamily and win yourself exciting prizes from HP

Team YS

NestAway loses another co-founder as Smruti Parida exits the startup

Tarush Bhalla

Freecharge forays into digital gold offering

Team YS

[Funding alert] CII Chairman for startups and entrepreneurship invests in B2B marketplace Pumpkart

Sujata Sangwan

How Singapore is driving global innovation and what it means for India’s startup ecosystem

Team YS

AWS AI and Machine Learning is here to solve the big problems

Team YS

SoftBank confirms multi-billion-dollar WeWork bailout

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Women social network Healofy raises investment from M&S Partners

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Pee Safe raises Rs 30Cr in Series A led by Alkemi Growth Capital

Debolina Biswas

Building an entrepreneurial bridge between Singapore and India

Team YS

Toyota plans to launch compact EV in India in partnership with Suzuki

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore