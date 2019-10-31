Saas-based performance support startup Whatfix acquires Airim

Bengaluru-based B2B SaaS-based performance support startup Whatfix on Wednesday announced that it has acquired Airim, which provides an artificial intelligence (AI) powered personalisation engine for users and customers.





"In addition to the auto detection of user action and attributes, Airim's personalisation engine is configurable to target content further based on the user's current location, past support tickets, chat history, and stage in funnel."

Airim's technology will be integrated with Whatfix's to complement the startup's digital adoption platform and help bolster its AI stack to deliver personalised content to every user autonomously. Whatfix claims that with this, it would be the first Digital Adoption Solution (DAS) to offer autonomous personalisation.





"Whatfix already provides customers with AI-powered contextualisation, work-step execution, midway step remembrance, and BOT-based data entry and retrieval. With Airim's acquisition, Whatfix will be the first digital adoption platform to provide autonomous personalisation."

Whatfix helps companies enable faster user application onboarding, learning in the flow of work and self-help, thus increasing user productivity - all through contexual in-app guidance.





A statement said that Airim's proprietary AI algorithms built upon millions of user actions will now power autonomous personalisation capabilities in the Whatfix platform, based on auto-detection of the users' in-app or on-site behaviour, preferred language, demographics, country or city, operating system, device type, URL, browser and browser language, page title, meta tags, number of visits, time spent on each page, etc.





"With Airim's personalisation engine, two users sharing the same enterprise role, in-app location and overall usage, will autonomously see different personalised guidance based on their specific in-app behaviour... among many other factors. This will elevate the user experience and their digital adoption to a level not seen before in enterprise applications," added Khadim.

Earlier in March this year, Whatfix raised Series B funding of Rs 92 crore ($12.5 million) led by Eight Roads Ventures India with participation from its US-based sister fund F-Prime Capital and Cisco Investments. Existing investors Stellaris Venture Partners and Helion Ventures Partners were also a part of the round.





In 2017, Whatfix had raised Rs 24 crore in Series A funding led by Stellaris Venture Partners with participation from existing VC investors Helion Venture Partners and Powerhouse Ventures. Marquee Angels Gokul Rajaram, Girish Mathrubootham, Aneesh Reddy, and Vispi Daver also participated in the round.









(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)











