WeVOIS raises Rs 36 Cr in Series A round from Negen Capital, others

﻿WeVOIS﻿, a waste management startup, has raised Rs 36 crore ($4.2 million) in a Series A funding round led by Negen Capital and Vyom Wealth (Polycab family office). The round also saw participation from Venture Catalysts, SN Capital, Warmup Ventures, Marsshot Ventures (Razorpay Founders’ Fund), and other prominent angel investors.

With this investment, WeVOIS aims to scale its operations, expand partnerships, and drive innovation across India. By combining advanced technology with a commitment to sustainability, the company aims to inspire transformative change in the industry, while addressing India’s waste management challenges, said WeVOIS in a statement.

The funding also marks a significant step toward establishing global benchmarks in waste management practices, paving the way for a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future, states the company, it added.

Founded by Abhishek Gupta and Abhinav Shekhar Vashistha, the Jaipur-based startup uses an IoT-based mobile app to guide sanitation staff along optimised routes, ensuring all waste is collected without missing any stop. The app also informs citizens about collection schedules and allows them to track collection vehicles in real time.

"We will use this funding to establish a state-of-the-art centre of excellence for advanced waste processing, a first-of-its-kind facility in India. Our prototypes are ready for commercialisation, allowing us to reduce waste and its environmental impact drastically. This is a vital step toward positioning India as a global pioneer in waste management technologies," said Abhinav Vashistha, Co-founder and CTO of WeVOIS.

"The waste management sector has evolved significantly, driven by better regulations and heightened awareness. WeVOIS’s cutting-edge technology is uniquely positioned to address these challenges while creating immense value for investors and communities alike," said Neil Bahal, Founder of Negen Capital.