Take big risks - your startup fix for the week

Bill Gates believes, "If you give people tools and they use their natural ability and their curiosity, they will develop things in ways that will surprise you very much beyond what you might have expected.”





The Principal Founder of tech giant Microsoft once said, “To win big, you sometimes have to take big risks."





And Jaipur-based Zoop, founded by brothers Nandit and Gaurang Bindal, is doing exactly that. The startup aims to simplify eating out for diners and restaurant managers.





While digitising the food industry or even the restaurant space isn’t a novel concept, Zoop is breaking ground by holistically addressing all concerns and providing an entire suite of services.









For more inspiration, we have several startup stories to boost your Monday.

Team LotusPay

Bengaluru startup LotusPay’s product differentiation lies in its NACH debit software system, which specifically focusses on recurring payments.

Founded at California's UC Berkeley in mid-2018, fintech startup Vested is simplifying US stock market investing for the average Indian.

The Lawcubator "technoLAWgists"

Legal tech startup Lawcubator, launched in 2016, has come up with “India’s first digital assistant for Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) compliance”.

Arjun Deshpande, founder of Generic Aadhaar

Thane startup Generic Aadhaar helps small pharmacies and retailers source generic drugs at lower costs, and helps them to increase their margins.

Numocity Technologies founders (from left): Siddharth Sreenivasan, Ravikiran Annaswamy and Muralidhar Somisetty

Numocity is a Bengaluru-based tech startup with expertise both in hardware and software focussed on energy management for the electric vehicle segment.

Delhi startup Eckovation's open-school communication and social learning platform to provide quality education by connecting teachers, parents, and students through mobile phones.





Harsha Bhogle-backed fintech startup Chqbook works with credit bureaus, partners, and financial institutions to provide financial services to over 12,000 business owners every month.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!



