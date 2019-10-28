A

Take big risks - your startup fix for the week

While foodtech or even restaurant-tech isn’t a novel concept, Zoop is breaking ground by addressing all concerns, providing an entire suite of services.

By Team YS
28th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bill Gates believes, "If you give people tools and they use their natural ability and their curiosity, they will develop things in ways that will surprise you very much beyond what you might have expected.”


The Principal Founder of tech giant Microsoft once said, “To win big, you sometimes have to take big risks."


And Jaipur-based Zoop, founded by brothers Nandit and Gaurang Bindal, is doing exactly that. The startup aims to simplify eating out for diners and restaurant managers


While digitising the food industry or even the restaurant space isn’t a novel concept, Zoop is breaking ground by holistically addressing all concerns and providing an entire suite of services. 


zoop_capsule


For more inspiration, we have several startup stories to boost your Monday.

Fixing the last piece of the fintech jigsaw - recurring payments

LotusPay

Team LotusPay

Bengaluru startup LotusPay’s product differentiation lies in its NACH debit software system, which specifically focusses on recurring payments.

This Valley startup is simplifying the US stock market for Indians

Viram Shah_Vested CEO

Founded at California's UC Berkeley in mid-2018, fintech startup Vested is simplifying US stock market investing for the average Indian.

Lawcubator is fighting workplace sexual harassment with tech

Lawcubator

The Lawcubator "technoLAWgists"

Legal tech startup Lawcubator, launched in 2016, has come up with “India’s first digital assistant for Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) compliance”.

This teen entrepreneur is taking on ecommerce biggies with his pharma startup

Generic Aadhaar

Arjun Deshpande, founder of Generic Aadhaar

Thane startup Generic Aadhaar helps small pharmacies and retailers source generic drugs at lower costs, and helps them to increase their margins.

SaaS startup Numocity wants to be a critical energy enabler for EVs

Numocity founders

Numocity Technologies founders (from left): Siddharth Sreenivasan, Ravikiran Annaswamy and Muralidhar Somisetty

Numocity is a Bengaluru-based tech startup with expertise both in hardware and software focussed on energy management for the electric vehicle segment.

Edtech startup Eckovation aims to improve India's student-teacher ratio

eckovation founders

Delhi startup Eckovation's open-school communication and social learning platform to provide quality education by connecting teachers, parents, and students through mobile phones.

This startup wants to be India's first marketplace bank for small businesses

Chqbook


Harsha Bhogle-backed fintech startup Chqbook works with credit bureaus, partners, and financial institutions to provide financial services to over 12,000 business owners every month.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this 27-year-old engineer got himself a coveted job with Ratan Tata

Dipti Nair

These 5 out-of-the-box startups shaking up India’s billion-dollar travel industry

Sutrishna Ghosh

These 2 brothers from Jaipur built a foodtech business with Rs 45 lakh in less than 6 months

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Startup Bharat] This startup is giving a tough fight to Swiggy and Zomato in Kozhikode

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
Take big risks - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

#ProsperityCircle: How Intuit Circles helped inGO Electric reduce the time to invoice customers by a large margin

Team YS

This medtech startup helps NRIs and Indians living abroad come back home for treatments

Vishal Krishna

‘You can turn any challenge into an opportunity’ – 45 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Madanmohan Rao

With a focus on doubt-solving, this IIT dropout’s edtech startup offers live sessions in 9 Indian languages

Sohini Mitter

[Tech30] These industry veterans’ startup encourages millennials to save and invest money smartly

Apurva P

Meet Chester Santos, the ‘International Man of Memory’ who quit Silicon Valley to coach others

Ramarko Sengupta

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore