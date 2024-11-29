At HDFC Tech Innovators 2024, 10 tech-powered startups from over 2000 applications grabbed the spotlight

HDFC Tech Innovators 2024, the 3rd edition of the flagship program created by HDFC Capital, and supported by HDFC Bank Group, concluded recently with a Grand Finale showcasing the disruptive solutions created by 10 emerging startups. The startups were chosen from varied sectors – Proptech, Consumer Tech, New Age Tech, Fintech and Sustainability tech.

HDFC Tech Innovators leverages the platform built by HDFC Capital over the years to engage with the startup ecosystem and provide a space of collaboration and cooperation, financing and investments, opportunities for co-learning and the co-creation of products and opportunities. The 2024 edition is the first occasion when the programme has been organised at a group level across various sectors.

HDFC Tech Innovators top 10 winners

10 winners emerged triumphant from this initiative, with HDFC Capital announcing the names of the winners on October 22, 2024.

Over 2,000 applications were screened and shortlisted by Ernst & Young. The top 10 innovators were evaluated and chosen by a grand jury comprising HDFC Bank Group leadership, venture capitalists, senior industry executives, and unicorn founders. The winners include:

Spotlighting Indian innovation

“With participation from over 2,000 startups, the third edition of HDFC Tech Innovators showcases the future of technology solutions and innovation in India. HDFC Capital will continue to support innovative businesses that provide sustainable and futuristic solutions for the real estate and affordable housing sector,” said Mr. Vipul Roongta, Managing Director and CEO, HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd.

Mr. Parag Rao, Country Head – Payments, Liability Products, Consumer Finance and Marketing, HDFC Bank said, “We engage with startups at multiple levels to offer them a range of products and services that provide them ease of business. On the other hand, we have extensively worked with startups since the Bank’s early days. Our collaborations with fintech startups have enabled us to deliver cutting-edge services to customers, from seamless digital payments to AI-powered financial tools. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the winners of HDFC Tech Innovators 2024.”

P Vasudevan, Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Key speakers included Vipul Roongta – MD &CEO HDFC Capital Ltd; Parag Rao- Country Head – Payments, Liability Products, Consumer Finance and Marketing, HDFC Bank; Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory Media; Navneet Munot, MD and CEO, HDFC AMC; Dhiraj Relli, MD and CEO, HDFC Securities; Vibha Padalkar, MD and CEO, HDFC Life and Anuj Tyagi, MD and CEO, HDFC Ergo; Sunali Rohra, Senior EVP, HDFC Bank, Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Food Marketplace, Swiggy; Kumar Vembu, Co-founder, Zoho; Ajay Kaushal, Founder Director, BillDesk; and Mayank Kumar, Co-Founder and MD, upGrad. Leading venture capitalists, unicorn founders, industry leaders, and academia, also attended the event.

Key partners of the platform were DPIIT Startup India, MeitY Startup Hub, IvyCap Ventures, Elevation Capital, Z47 fka Matrix Partners India, 3one4 Capital, Chiratae Ventures, Blume Ventures, Accel Partners, 100x.VC, Inflection Point Ventures, Rainmatter by Zerodha, Gruhas, Brigade REAP, Earth Fund, Yournest Venture Capital, IIMA Ventures, IIMB NSRCEL, Indian Institute of Science, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association, Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India, National Real Estate Development Council, and Awfis.