A

TechSparks 2019: Create a product niche before setting out to brand your startup, says Meeta Malhotra

Branding is an ongoing and important process for any startup. On Day One at TechSparks, YourStory’s flagship annual event, Meeta Malhotra of The Hard Copy explained how to go about creating a successful brand.

By Roshni Balaji
11th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

It is said that a brand for a company is like the reputation of a person. At TechSparks 2019, Meeta Malhotra, Founder of The Hard Copy, delivered a slew of interesting insights about branding in a workshop aptly titled 'Branding without BS'.


Armed with over two decades of experience in the creative field, Meeta detailed the nitty-gritties involved in building a brand from scratch. Drawing from examples of successful brands like Apple and Nike, she explained the importance of creating a product niche before setting out to brand a product or a service.


“The product that one is offering forms the foundation of the brand. Focusing on changing people’s perception comes at a later stage,” Meeta says.


Meeta Malhotra

Meeta Malhotra, Founder, The Hard Copy

Whether it is developing a technology, customising a product, or creating a brand that resonates with consumers, there is a tried-and-tested process attached for branding, noted Meeta.


“The first step is to identify and understand the target audience and the marketing segment. Then, it is important to distill the marketing channel, and lastly one has to configure the branding message followed by measuring, monitoring, and reiterating the results,” Meeta said.
Also Read

TechSparks 2019 is finally here to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship

Getting down to brass tacks

An effective branding strategy enables people to distinguish the offering of one company from the other. That is not all. It also helps gain customer recognition, loyalty, as well as credibility, Meeta explained. She also set forth a bundle of questions that an entrepreneur needs to unpack first in order to build a successful brand.


“Are you a B2B or B2C setup? Who are your competitors? What is your USP? Are you an innovative maverick in the industry? Is there a scope for surrogate marketing or other adjacent categories? These are some basic things that need to be answered while kicking off the branding expedition,” she said.  


Once the target audience is defined, it is crucial to plan the channels of communication and the best ways in which the message can be conveyed. Meeta also emphasised factors that need to be taken into account while churning out a brand message:


“Before getting to scaling any brand, people need to have substantial idea about what exactly will appeal to people, how the message can be tailor-made to different consumer segments, and, finally, whether the value that is being created through the product is conveyed in the brand message.”

Slogan vs brand message

Meeta noted the subtle difference between a slogan and a brand message, taking Nike as an example. “Nike’s slogan is ‘Just Do It!’ It summarises the benefits of Nike. Its brand message is ‘Everyone is an Athlete’. This is more of an emotion and it goes deeper than a tagline,” she said.


After crafting the brand message, the focus then shifts to positioning the brand, which, according to Meeta, needs to be a combination of customer insights and the strengths of the company or startup.


Meeta wrapped up the workshop with some wise words for new companies:


“Branding is an ongoing process. However, one should never lose an opportunity to build a brand.”
Also Read

TechSparks 2019: Innovation happens when you fail, fail, fail, and then succeed, says Naveen Te...

Also Read

TechSparks 2019: Sequoia's Rajan Anandan urges startups to be authentic, look at sectors where ...

Also Read

TechSparks 2019: Vijay Shekhar Sharma enthrals crowd with his wit; spells out vision for Paytm



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Roshni Balaji

Roshni is a hardcore bibliophile, travel enthusiast and an amateur poet. She is passionate about news and is keen on covering untold stories about people, places and products.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the 10 Indian startups shortlisted for Google’s Launchpad Accelerator programme

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Startup Bharat] Ex-Gojek exec teams up with restaurateurs to serve biryani with their Ahmedabad-based cloud kitchen

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Startup Bharat] College dropout starts online career counselling platform with Rs 25k; made Rs 30 lakh in 3 months

Sindhu Kashyaap

How this Delhi startup by 20-somethings became a Rs 200 Cr business

Ramarko Sengupta
Daily Capsule
TechSparks 2019: What the doers of the Indian startup ecosystem are up to (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Club Factory raises $100M in Series D led by Qiming Venture Partners

Press Trust of India

TechSparks 2019: Investment is part art and part science, says Munish Varma of SoftBank

Sameer Ranjan

TechSparks 2019: Innovation happens when you fail, fail, fail, and then succeed, says Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO of InMobi

Rashi Varshney

TechSparks 2019: Sequoia's Rajan Anandan urges startups to be authentic, look at sectors where they can create impact

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Adtech startup OneOneDay raises $1.3 M funding, eyes 10 M users by 2020

Sutrishna Ghosh

TechSparks 2019: Vijay Shekhar Sharma enthrals crowd with his wit; spells out vision for Paytm

Sohini Mitter

Eye on the future: meet the startups exhibiting at TechSparks 2019

Madanmohan Rao

TechSparks 2019: India needs startups to turbo-charge the growth engine, says Karnataka Deputy CM

Sameer Ranjan

Soon, India will have a dedicated startup hub connecting entrepreneurs with VCs

Sutrishna Ghosh

Ola Electric ropes in General Motors' Jamie Ardila on its board

Sindhu Kashyaap

DPIIT holds meeting with Amazon, Flipkart following CAIT complaint

Press Trust of India

Diversity and inclusion: are employers doing enough?

Shirin Salis

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore