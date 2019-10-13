A

TechSparks 2019: Meet the tech Ninja fixing the supply chain for fruits and vegetables

At TechSparks2019, Ninjacart Co-founder Thirukumaran Nagarajan explains how the startup built a technology-led efficient supply chain for fruits and vegetables.

By Thimmaya Poojary
13th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Retail is all about the details. Bengaluru-based agritech startup Ninjacart embarked on this journey to crack the puzzle of the supply chain for fresh fruits and vegetables four years back. Today it handles over 1,400 tonnes of daily supply to thousands of small kirana stores across seven cities in India.


At the 10th edition of TechSparks, Thirukumaran Nagarajan, Co-founder and CEO, Ninjacart, more popularly known as Thiru, tells us how the startup identified this space.


“This segment chose us and we were very curious about the problem though we never assumed we have a solution," he explained.


Ninjacart
Also Read

TechSparks 2019: Udaan co-founders explain how they built India’s fastest unicorn by solving fo...


The founding team of Ninjacart spent months on understanding the various challenges of the fruits and vegetables market, and how they could bring a higher efficiency to the system. Though Ninjacart started as a hyperlocal delivery setup, the startup quickly pivoted towards the supply of fruits and vegetables with a clear focus on customers.


According to Thiru, customers have varied needs. But, Ninjacart decided to focus only on small retailers, by cutting down on the supply to restaurants and supermarkets.


This was a courageous decision by the startup as it meant that they were supplying to those customers who would procure smaller quantities, unlike a supermarket. However, Thiru added, “The decision to pivot was crucial and the courage to make that decision is what keeps you going.”


Over the last four years, Ninjacart has brought numerous benefits to farmers, who have witnessed a 15-20 percent rise in their income, and small retail shop owners who do not have to worry about the supply of fruits or vegetables.


“From the time we take the farmers produce from their gate, the entire inventory risk is ours,” Thiru said.


At the same time, the Ninjacart Co-founder is quick to clarify that it would be wrong to assume that farmers are not tech-savvy. “We have seen a 70 percent adoption rate of our app by farmers but we have to keep the entire thing simple,” he added.


However, managing and operating the entire supply chain of fruits and vegetables is a considerable challenge due to various factors. There are cases of stealing, trucks not reaching on time, avoiding wastage, etc.


Ninjacart has solved this through various in-house technological innovations by studying the problem deeply.

Thiru also admits the mistakes he had made in the past, given his background as the founder of six startups. “In my earlier venture, we made the mistake of focussing on profitability rather than on scale,” he added.


To startup founders and entrepreneurs, Thiru said, “Never take any shutdown as a failure; it is a journey. One needs to enjoy this journey. Be curious and become a problem solver."


(Edited by Suman Singh)



YourStory's annual extravaganza TechSparks brings together the best and the brightest from the startup ecosystem, corporate world, policymakers and, of course, the investor community. Over the past decade, TechSparks has grown to become India's most loved tech and startup platform for knowledge sharing and networking. A big thank you for all your support over the years and a big shoutout to our sponsors.


tsparks
Also Read

TechSparks 2019: Investment is part art and part science, says Munish Varma of SoftBank


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[The Turning Point] How Blowhorn founders took inspiration from Uber and Ola to start up in the logistics space

Sampath Putrevu

Meet the 10 Indian startups shortlisted for Google’s Launchpad Accelerator programme

Sutrishna Ghosh

How two sisters homed in on an opportunity that combines houses and tourism in Goa

Vishal Krishna

How this Delhi startup by 20-somethings became a Rs 200 Cr business

Ramarko Sengupta
Daily Capsule
From a candid interview with Chef Niyati Rao to the delights of Chettinad - your weekend fix
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

TechSparks 2019 wraps up, but only to increase our appetite for more

Sutrishna Ghosh

Techsparks 2019: FabIndia Chairman William Bissell reveals how he built India’s largest private platform for traditional products

Rishabh Mansur

TechSparks 2019: Corporates and startups need to coexist to build a vibrant ecosystem

Thimmaya Poojary

TechSparks 2019: Zerodha will help Indian users invest in Facebook, Apple, Google

Rashi Varshney

From a candid interview with Chef Niyati Rao to the delights of Chettinad - your weekend fix

Team YS

TechSparks 2019: Bhavish Aggarwal says ‘absolutely focussed’ on taking Ola public by the next two years

Sindhu Kashyaap

TechSparks 2019: Indian market can be won by scaling up investments in technology, say experts

Sameer Ranjan

TechSparks 2019: An actor is like a startup founder, we sell talent, they sell idea, says Rajkummar Rao

Sohini Mitter

TechSparks 2019: Unveiling Tech30 - YourStory’s list of high-potential tech startups in India

Debolina Biswas

[Weekly Funding Roundup] Startups raise $101.6M; NBFC Kogta Financial leads with $42.25M Series C round

Sameer Ranjan

TechSparks 2019: Manu Jain reveals how Xiaomi became a top-selling brand in India with zero marketing spend in the first 3 years

Rashi Varshney

TechSparks 2019: How India's deep tech ecosystem is impacting every sector, from dairy to defence

Sohini Mitter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore