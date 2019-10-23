A

Toyota plans to launch compact EV in India in partnership with Suzuki

The two firms are looking to introduce the battery electric vehicle (BEV) at an early stage, Toyota said, without disclosing a timeframe.

By Press Trust of India
23rd Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Japanese auto major Toyota Motor Corporation on Tuesday said it plans to introduce a compact battery electric vehicle (BEV) in India in association with compatriot Suzuki Motor Corporation.


The two firms are looking to introduce the BEV at an early stage, Toyota said without disclosing a timeframe.


"India is one of the countries we have in mind for introduction (of BEV)," Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) Executive Vice President Shigeki Terashi told a group of visiting Indian reporters here.


He was replying to a question on the company's plans for EVs in India considering how the eco-friendly technology has gained traction with the government pushing for it.


EVs
Also Read

Toyota, Suzuki announce partnership for development of self-driving car technology


In August this year, Toyota and Suzuki said they will acquire stake in each other as they seek to strengthen their alliance, which was first announced in 2016.


In March this year, they had agreed to engage in joint product development and collaboration in production, in addition to promoting mutual supply of products by bringing together Toyota's strength in electrification technologies and Suzuki's strength in technologies for compact vehicle.


As part of their earlier pact, the two partners had agreed to extend their collaboration to Europe and Africa over and above their partnership in India.


Suzuki will supply Ciaz sedan and Ertiga multi-purpose vehicle to Toyota in India in addition to the already agreed supplies of premium hatchback Baleno and compact SUV Vitara Brezza, which will be rolled out from Toyota's plant in India from 2022.


Moreover, Suzuki will also supply its India-produced vehicles -- Baleno, Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, Ertiga -- to Toyota for the African market as well.


Toyota, on the other hand, will provide Suzuki its hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) technologies in India through local procurement of HEV systems, engines and batteries, while also supplying THS (Toyota Hybrid System) to Suzuki in global markets.


Commenting on the significance of the partnership with Suzuki in the EV journey, Terashi said while Toyota is large in Japan it has limited presence in India and on the other hand Maruti Suzuki has large presence in India.


He further said together with Suzuki Toyota is exploring opportunities and start with compact BEV in Indian market at "early stage".


The Toyota official, however, did not provide more details.


At present Suzuki's Indian arm Maruti Suzuki is currently testing a fleet of 50 prototype EVs based on WagonR model platform developed by the parent in Japan.


Last year, Suzuki Motor Corporation Chairman Osamu Suzuki had said the company has decided to launch EVs in India around 2020 in cooperation with Toyota Motor Corporation.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

Toyota, Suzuki to produce electric vehicles for India market by 2020


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Adam Neumann exits WeWork; SoftBank pays $1.7B

Vishal Krishna

SoftBank confirms multi-billion-dollar WeWork bailout

Press Trust of India

These 2 brothers from Jaipur built a foodtech business with Rs 45 lakh in less than 6 months

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Startup Bharat] This startup is giving a tough fight to Swiggy and Zomato in Kozhikode

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
How Torchit uses AI to help the visually impaired; EV startup Tresmoto to redefine India’s fleet operations
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] CII Chairman for startups and entrepreneurship invests in B2B marketplace Pumpkart

Sujata Sangwan

How Singapore is driving global innovation and what it means for India’s startup ecosystem

Team YS

AWS AI and Machine Learning is here to solve the big problems

Team YS

SoftBank confirms multi-billion-dollar WeWork bailout

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Women social network Healofy raises investment from M&S Partners

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Pee Safe raises Rs 30Cr in Series A led by Alkemi Growth Capital

Debolina Biswas

Building an entrepreneurial bridge between Singapore and India

Team YS

Walmart CEO writes to PM, seeks open, stable business environment; pressure tactics, says CAIT

Press Trust of India

OYO to invest additional Rs 200 Cr in West Bengal, says Aditya Ghosh

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Northern Arc Capital and Netherlands’ Triodos invest Rs 30 Cr in Shiksha

Sujata Sangwan

The unique opportunity that the future of e-mobility holds for India, and how Glyd is paving the way

Jerlin Justus

The classic vehicle has transformed into a software-defined IoT device: Elektrobit’s Gregor Zink on disruptive mobility

Vishal Krishna

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore