Beyond the Bottom Line: How KPR Mill used an unconventional approach to business

Key Takeaways ● KP Ramasamy of KPR Mill says that the company is an attractive employer for women due to its conducive work conditions. ● Almost 95% of the company’s ~30,000 strong workforce are women recruited from villages. ● The textile company is listed on the stock exchanges and has a market cap of over Rs 28,400 crore.

Mahatma Gandhi once said, “If you educate a man, you educate an individual, but if you educate a woman, you educate an entire family.”

At KPR Mill, this is more than just a motto, it is a guiding principle deeply ingrained in its founder KP Ramasamy philosophy. His company, with a market cap of ~Rs 28,400 crore, is among the largest apparel manufacturers in India. But beyond its market cap and industry leadership, KPR Mill's story is one of heart.

KP Ramasamy or KPR as he is fondly called, believes in building businesses with compassion, a philosophy that he has followed at KPR Mill as well. The textile company boasts of a 30,000 workforce, of which 95% are women. These are women recruited from villages and trained on-the-job to become skilled workers.

“The women who work at our factories belong to remote villages, with little or no access to basic facilities. When they join us, all their needs are taken care of. That is the reason why they are happy, satisfied, and productive at the workplace,” says KP Ramasamy, Founder and Chairman, KPR Group, in an interview with YourStory.

Unlike many corporate work environments, where gender diversity has only recently become a boardroom priority, KPR Mill has long fostered a strong women-led workplace culture.

KPR Mill is one of the largest vertically integrated garment manufacturers in the country. It ended FY24 with a total revenue of Rs 6,127 crore and over Rs 1,040 crore in profits. The company’s business position is robust with an order book exceeding Rs 1,000 crore and exports to brands in over 60 countries. The momentum continued in FY25 as well; the apparel company posted a net profit of Rs 203.3 crore and earned Rs 1,617.4 crore in revenue during the first quarter of the current financial year. This is a remarkable feat amidst challenging macro-economic conditions globally.

KPR is of the opinion that setting up a for-profit business with a compassionate capitalism mindset is what helped transform the company into a formidable force in the textile industry.

Also Read Navigating the challenges of entrepreneurship: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Weaving a new strategy

Ramasamy's journey to founding KPR Mill began with a loan of Rs 8,000 from his mother's uncle. He neither had manufacturing experience nor substantial financial resources, being a farmer's son who was forced to drop out of school due to adverse financial circumstances. All that he had was an unwavering determination and discipline as the driving forces. He persevered and succeeded, achieving immense depth and scale.

KPR Mill set up its first spinning mill in 1996. Word reached the nearby areas and young women started lining up at the company for job opportunities. But, there was a concern. These women wanted to pursue higher education alongside their job role.

“A young woman once came to me and asked whether it was possible for her to continue her education while working here. That got me thinking and I decided to facilitate it,” explains Ramasamy.

KPR Mill initiated training programmes to offer career and academic opportunities to their young female employees, many of whom were from sheltered rural areas. “Our approach to support young women involves both creating a comfortable work environment and providing opportunities for career growth. We treat these women like we would treat our own daughters,” the founder-chairman adds.

The company provides comprehensive educational amenities to their workforce from remote villages, covering areas such as higher education, computer skills, and vocational training in fields like teaching, tailoring, and nursing. “Around 5,000 young women at the company are undergoing academic training for higher education,” informs Ramasamy.

In addition to technical skills, KPR Mill invests in training their employees in essential soft skills, interpersonal communication, and hygiene practices.

The founder's visionary approach to women's advancement has paid off at KPR Mill. The company’s career development initiatives have helped 194 employees land jobs at well-known organisations such as Tata Electronics, Tech Mahindra, and Titan.

Ramasamy's belief in the power of people-centric leadership has shaped KPR Mill. His philosophy of “grow your people, grow your business” is evident in his appreciation for his employees and family members, including his brothers and son, who are key contributors to the company.

The concerted efforts have transformed KPR Mill from a yarn manufacturing business into a garments exports business. Today, the company has gradually expanded its operations to categories such as sugar, ethanol, luxury-car dealerships, renewable energy, and education. The KPR Group runs the KPR Institute of Engineering and Technology as well as the KPR IAS Academy.

Also Read Mumbai Skill Centre will generate 1 lakh jobs in one year: Piyush Goyal

Building for the future

Ramasamy and his company, KPR Mill, are not only focusing on women's empowerment but also working to create a more sustainable and environmentally friendly India. Their green campus, with over 200,000 trees, is a testament to their commitment to combating climate change.

“I came from a farmer’s family and planting trees and protecting the environment is part of my core identity. We further realised the importance of oxygen during COVID when a lot of lives were unfortunately lost in India,” he adds.

Directly and indirectly, KPR Mill and Ramasamy have impacted the lives of over 1 million women. “I believe in treating everyone equally, no matter what their position or their status. What drives me is humanity,” he says.

KPR Mill has found success in investing in women from the early stages of their careers. Ramasamy attributes this success to the strong sense of community, camaraderie, and a supportive HR team that has been instrumental in addressing employee concerns.

“Our production quality and productivity is better compared to other mills due to the early emphasis on women-led development. If our women employees are happy, they will enable a productive work environment,” he reiterates.

As KPR Mill rapidly expands its product offerings, its employees, particularly women, are playing a crucial part in the company’s continued success. Ramasamy remains committed to advancing the welfare of his women employees, protecting the environment, and contributing to the overall progress of India.

Ramasamy likens himself to the squirrel in the Ramayana, a seemingly small but significant contributor to a grand endeavour. Just as the squirrel helped build the Ram Setu bridge, Ramasamy believes that he and his company can play a meaningful role in building a stronger and more resilient India.