Twitterati can't keep calm as Alibaba breaks Singles' Day record
The Chinese ecommerce major is breaking record after record with its flagship shopping event, ‘Alibaba 11.11’, which also saw American singer Taylor Swift performing at the launch. And, the world is not far behind in tweeting about the event.
The Singles' Day event in China marks the biggest shopping festival in the country. This year, Alibaba, the Chinese ecommerce major, recorded a staggering $2 billion gross merchandise volume (GMV) in the first two minutes of the launch of the event.
The shopping event, bigger than Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, broke all records and even its last years’ record of a total sale of $30 billion. Till now, the Jack Ma founded company has broke its 2018 record and has registered more than $30 billion in sales. And, the day is not far from over yet!
And Twitterati had a field day as a frenzy of buying was reported from across the world.
Many twitteratis have called on Amazon to compare the sales of the Seattle-based ecommerce major to Alibaba. And media publications and individuals have been tweeting about the company’s staggering sales as well.
While Alibaba was registering record breaking sales numbers, it also showcased its FlyZoo Hotel, a fully-functional hotel with 209 rooms, which is completely automated - from check-in to room service, gym, and bar.
And if you are thinking that's all Twitter has on Singles' Day, then you are mistaken. People around the world are also celebrating this day as the 'Single's Day', quite literally! And, memes and messages are flooding the social media platform.
According to Reuters, Alibaba turned China's informal Singles' Day into a shopping event in 2009 and built it into the world's biggest online sales fest, dwarfing Cyber Monday in the United States, which took in $7.9 billion last year.
This year also saw more than 200,000 brands participating in the 24-hour event, with more than one million new products on offer. This also includes 22,000 international brands from 78 countries, giving Alibaba cross-border strength.
Earlier in September this year, founder Jack Ma announced his retirement after being associated with the company for 20 years, and stepped down as the company's Executive Chairman. His retirement was no less than a music event, where Ma performed as a rockstar.
The Nasdaq-listed company, at present, is eyeing a $15 billion Hong-Kong listing.
(Edited by Megha Reddy)
