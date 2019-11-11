Twitterati can't keep calm as Alibaba breaks Singles' Day record

The Singles' Day event in China marks the biggest shopping festival in the country. This year, Alibaba, the Chinese ecommerce major, recorded a staggering $2 billion gross merchandise volume (GMV) in the first two minutes of the launch of the event.





The shopping event, bigger than Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, broke all records and even its last years’ record of a total sale of $30 billion. Till now, the Jack Ma founded company has broke its 2018 record and has registered more than $30 billion in sales. And, the day is not far from over yet!





And Twitterati had a field day as a frenzy of buying was reported from across the world.





China's annual Singles Day -- an online shopping bonanza -- just broke last year's record https://t.co/hPcCVDcjzx — CNN International (@cnni) November 11, 2019









Total GMV has exceeded US$30 billion for this year's #Double11. pic.twitter.com/vIlrXdq4d0 — Alibaba Group (@AlibabaGroup) November 11, 2019





#SinglesDay has become an indicator of Chinese consumer health. https://t.co/F3Hw9IoeaZ — The Business of Fashion (@BoF) November 11, 2019





The Chinese ecommerce major is breaking record after record with its flagship shopping event, ‘Alibaba 11.11’, or 'Double 11', which also saw American singer Taylor Swift performing at the launch. People also tweeted about the gala event on the social media platform.





Alibaba usually kicks off Singles' Day with a gala event. This year, Alibaba invited U.S. pop superstar Taylor Swift to the gala, attracting more people to tune in. The event, which is streamed online, showcased many of the brands on offer, prompting users to pre-order. pic.twitter.com/mH51xfsoHV — China Focus (@China__Focus) November 11, 2019

Much like #BlackFriday, #SinglesDay is driving consumers towards overconsumption, causing us to buy things we don't need which will end up in landfill. Let's take a stand because in a time of #ClimateEmergency, one thing we do need is a #FashionRevolutionhttps://t.co/qEUw05NH1q — FashionRevolution (@Fash_Rev) November 11, 2019

Many twitteratis have called on Amazon to compare the sales of the Seattle-based ecommerce major to Alibaba. And media publications and individuals have been tweeting about the company’s staggering sales as well.













Alibaba said sales for its annual Singles' Day shopping blitz jumped 25% in the first 9 hours to $23 billion, nearly 2/3 of U.S. rival Amazon's online store sales in the latest quarter... https://t.co/ikDR5oeH3y$AMZN $BABA #Alibaba #JackMa pic.twitter.com/ICwln8vOrN — Investing.com (@Investingcom) November 11, 2019





Like Amazon's Black Friday, everyone usually stocks up their carts for Double 11. This year Singles Day has a whole new meaning for HKers. Continuing on the boycott for anti-Chinese retailers, a spew of images and memes were created to remind people to boycott Alibaba. pic.twitter.com/ohE8113aiR — Tiffany Lung (@TiffanyLung) November 11, 2019





Are You Listening #Amazon? #Alibaba Singles Day kicked off with #TaylorSwift and a huge, new sales record https://t.co/EveNdyiIi5 — itlaa.com - اِطلاع ڈاٹ کام (@itlaa_com) November 11, 2019

Single's day is alive & kicking with Alibaba achieving $1billion in sales in 68 seconds. Japan, US, South Korea & Australia were the most popular sources of sales #SinglesDay #https://insideretail.asia/2019/11/11/alibabas-singles-day-achieves-us1-billion-in-sales-in-68-seconds/ — Kendu (@KenduInStore) November 11, 2019

While Alibaba was registering record breaking sales numbers, it also showcased its FlyZoo Hotel, a fully-functional hotel with 209 rooms, which is completely automated - from check-in to room service, gym, and bar.





And if you are thinking that's all Twitter has on Singles' Day, then you are mistaken. People around the world are also celebrating this day as the 'Single's Day', quite literally! And, memes and messages are flooding the social media platform.









Is Singles day and I haven’t buy anything for my single self. Maybe I am just a sufficiently happy and single person 😆 #SinglesDay2019 #singleness #behappyalways — Jane Tok 卓施慧 (@JaneTok80) November 11, 2019





We are living in a society where 📍❓

all girls are in relationship

And all boys are single

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Proud moments for us lets trend it to top of the list#SinglesDay2019#SinglesDay#SinglesDay#SinglesDay#SinglesDay #SinglesDay2019 #SinglesDay

Tweet until 280 character pic.twitter.com/tsoACu461A — om sarcastic namah (@Bhismadev520) November 11, 2019

#SinglesDay2019 #memesdaily

That moment when you get to know this there is a day honoring for we #Singles



*le each and every singles : pic.twitter.com/4FEH77h56O — Ashish sharmaJii🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@SharmaSarcastik) November 11, 2019





When you come to know today you are going to #CelebrateMonday as #SinglesDay2019 🤣🤠 pic.twitter.com/mKD3JSKcRr — Being_Tamilarasu (@TamilarasuS11) November 11, 2019





According to Reuters, Alibaba turned China's informal Singles' Day into a shopping event in 2009 and built it into the world's biggest online sales fest, dwarfing Cyber Monday in the United States, which took in $7.9 billion last year.





This year also saw more than 200,000 brands participating in the 24-hour event, with more than one million new products on offer. This also includes 22,000 international brands from 78 countries, giving Alibaba cross-border strength.





Earlier in September this year, founder Jack Ma announced his retirement after being associated with the company for 20 years, and stepped down as the company's Executive Chairman. His retirement was no less than a music event, where Ma performed as a rockstar.





The Nasdaq-listed company, at present, is eyeing a $15 billion Hong-Kong listing.





