Best of Weekender: A tête-à-tête with influencer, Ranveer Allabadia, a heritage holiday designed by a prince, and delicious rolls with a twist of lime

This weekend, we learn from Ranveer Allabadia how to become a social media influencer, the power of the art of Pattachitra, and why men love fashion too.

By Asha Chowdary
2nd Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Ranveer Allahbadia, better known as BeerBiceps, is one of the OG influencers in the Indian social media community. Starting with a YouTube channel in December 2014, where he used to document his personal fitness journey, Ranveer has gone from one platform to another, conquering each space with his insightful videos and relatable posts. His vlogs today are as varied and diverse as his personality, and he covers topics that range from fitness and personal finance to entrepreneurship.



Ranveer

Ranveer Allahbadia

Don’t miss our exclusive interaction with Ranveer, as he spills the beans on how he manages his work, his three golden rules for aspiring social media influencers and why he has no room for negativity in his life.


holiday

A heritage holiday in a palace is popular among tourists who love historic venues

Whether you want to sit on a terrace and sip a Chilean wine by a lake at night or gaze at ancient artefacts by day, there could be nothing better than booking a holiday in a heritage hotel.


One such beautiful hotel is the Fateh Prakash Palace in Udaipur, which is a property of HRH Group of Hotels, presided over by the Prince Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, who is the Executive Director of the group.

Ever since it was opened for tourists, the palace grew famous for its historic suites and its repository of exquisite chandeliers, rare paintings, crystal and porcelain collections. It has been painstakingly preserved for guests who can experience the original lifestyle and décor.

Read all about how to enjoy a holiday here and learn some history too.


food

Kathi rolls

If you love the flavour of kathi rolls that are bursting with delicious meats and spiced with chopped chillies, red onions, and fresh lemon juice, or if you like flaky, crisp paranthas, stuffed with lamb mince and eggs, you will enjoy reading all about these street foods from Kolkata.


Join our guest writer Chef Ananya Banerjee as she takes you down memory lane with her, as she reminisces about her childhood when she would enjoy these snacks daily.

Ananya began her culinary career by publishing a book called, Planet Gastronomy, which was a compendium of 100 global recipes from 60 different countries and later, she created some compelling video content for the India Food Network.

Find out how to make the street foods of Kolkata from a celebrity chef, who is also a food stylist and YouTuber.

art

The art of Pattachitra

The eastern region of Odisha is the perfect destination for any art enthusiast and culture lover. The traditions are so deep-rooted that they are found in the daily lives of the people, the food, the art, and so much more. 


One such tradition is that of an art form, called Pattachitra. When our travel writer decided to visit the artisan village in the area, she found that this art has remained within the fold of the artisan community for generations.


Read all about her conversation with the artists and how she discovered that one of the works of the artisans was selected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a present for the then French President François Hollande, during a diplomatic tour.

Don’t miss reading all about this fascinating art form and how it has evolved over time.

fashion

Fashion startups cater to the new generation of style-conscious men

Despite the widespread belief that women care more about being fashionable than men do, history shows that men have always been just as conscious of their appearance. During the Victorian era in Europe, men paid great attention to the attire they wore and many even used makeup.


In his article on the changing landscape of men’s fashion, our guest writer, who is the founder of a fashion accessory brand, tells us how startups have changed the way the male population perceives clothes and accessories.

Check out this insightful article to read all about the world of men’s fashion.


Namu

Namu Kini

Do you dreaming of flying a plane or playing the piano? Are you passionate about being an entrepreneur? Is your favourite artist, Frida Kahlo? If yes, meet Namu Kini, founder of KYNKYNY.com, a contemporary art gallery that showcases Indian art.


Namu is also the co-founder of the organic food startup, HappyHealthyMe and used to run an online talk show for women.

In her responses to our Proust questionnaire, she tells us all about her heroes in real life, her treasured possessions, her values and much more.


And her motto, “Wake up, lace up, show up” is her secret of success as an entrepreneur and she believes it can help you, in your workplace and in life too.


Also Read

Best of Weekender: A tête-à-tête with Chef Niyati Rao, a glimpse of Mommy Network, and the deli...





  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Asha Chowdary

If the words of writer and filmmaker Nora Ephron who once said,"Writing is what I do... it is like breathing to me..." defined the goals of Ephron's life, it would be Asha's mantra too, as she lives to create word pictures of the people she meets. She believes that the best stories "must move the heart and feed the mind". When she is not working, she loves reading novels and listening to music.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair

ShareChat got zero revenue from its 60 million users in FY19

Sameer Ranjan

Hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo reports loss of Rs 169 Cr in FY19; operating income at Rs 76 lakh

Sameer Ranjan

[The Turning Point] Starting with a 150-sqft call center in a garage, to having a 50k-sqft office in Noida – The story of Dineout

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
Vowelor is bringing bibliophiles together (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Here are 5 keyboard apps to make your texts and emails more colourful and personalised

Sohini Mitter

Passion and profession: these artists show us how to find success through connection

Madanmohan Rao

Vu Pixelight 55-QDV 4K LED TV is fairly impressive as a non-Android budget smart TV

Sahil Bhalla

[The Turning Point] Starting with a 150-sqft call center in a garage, to having a 50k-sqft office in Noida – The story of Dineout

Debolina Biswas

Vowelor is bringing bibliophiles together (and other top stories of the day)

Team YS

This Gurugram startup aims to be the go-to platform for indie entertainment

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore