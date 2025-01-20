Office space management firm Workie bags Rs 13 Cr in equity funding

Office space management startup ﻿Workie﻿has raised Rs 13 crore in equity funding to support the company’s expansion plans and strengthen its market leadership.





The funding round was led by prominent backers, including the Sunil Singhania Family Office, NAV Capital, Mr. Raman Roy (Co-founder of Indian Angel Network and CMD of Quatrro), Dharmendra Jain (CFO of Yash Technologies), Gaurav Singhvi (Co-founder of Wefounder Circle), Sunil Singhvi (Leading Angel Investor) and other renowned Investors.





“At Workie, we empower businesses to thrive without the burden of traditional office leasing costs and methods. Our clients enjoy greater flexibility, cost savings and opportunities to expand, and grow up to 10x faster than conventional methods,” said Sawan Laddha, Founder and CEO of Workie.





Some of Workie's clients include ﻿Zomato﻿, Bajaj, Patanjali, Schneider, ﻿OYO﻿, Firstsource Solutions, and WhiteOak. With operations spanning 15+ cities such as Indore, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, and Bangalore, the firm currently serves over 150 clients across 50 prime locations, managing 15,000 seats across 10,00,000 square feet of commercial space in India.





Offering everything from fully furnished and managed offices to co-working spaces, Workie helps businesses minimise capital expenditure while providing modern, well-equipped workspaces.





The funding round was advised by Swastika Investmart Ltd.



