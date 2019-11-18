Amazon doing extremely well in India, says Jeff Bezos

"Our business in India is doing extremely well. It's growing very rapidly," Bezos said

By Press Trust of India
18th Nov 2019
Ecommerce giant Amazon is doing "extremely well" in India, its founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said while expressing hope for regulatory stability in the country.


Bezos' remarks came in response to a question on Amazon's concerns over some Indian policies with regard to digitisation.


"Regulatory stability is the thing that we would always hope for India. Whatever the regulations are ... they are stable in time and that's one of the things we're hoping will now be true. We'll see," Bezos, 55, said on the sidelines of his induction into the National Portrait Gallery in Washington on Sunday.


jeff bezos by kunal bansal chandigarh
Bezos said Amazon was doing very well in India. "Our business in India is doing extremely well. It's growing very rapidly."


He said, Amit Agarwal, the head of Amazon's India operations, with whom he has worked for 20 years, was an extraordinary leader, and is doing really well.


Responding to another question, the Amazon head said he "definitely" wants to go to space, asserting that he is having a great deal of fun doing everything that he does.


Ruling out a 2020 White House run, Bezos said he has a lot of other things he wants to accomplish, and is currently focused on them.


"Governing and running are two different skill sets," he said.


The US-based Amazon is pumping in over Rs 4,400 crore (more than $600 million) in its various units in India, including marketplace and food retail, to provide them more ammunition to compete against arch-rival Flipkart.


Amazon, which is locked in a battle against Flipkart, had registered cumulative losses of over Rs 7,000 crore across various units in 2018-19.


Bezos had committed investment worth $5 billion in the Indian market in 2016. On Friday, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, with a net worth of $110 billion, replaced Bezos as the world's richest person.


Amazon and rival Flipkart have been pumping in millions of dollars across various operations like marketplace, infrastructure, and supply chain management as well as marketing and promotion as they look to strengthen their position in the Indian ecommerce market.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Authors
Press Trust of India

