YourStory Exclusive with Amazon India Head Amit Agarwal; Why differential voting rights are a step in the right direction

In just six years since Amazon set up shop in India, the global ecommerce giant has transformed the way Indians buy and sell. And steering the global e-tailer to the top in a highly competitive Indian ecommerce market is Amit Agarwal.





Amazon India has witnessed staggering growth in the country, despite stiff competition and regulatory hurdles. Under Amit Agarwal, India is today the ecommerce behemoth’s fastest-growing market, winning over customers and sellers in even the most remote corners of the country.





And yet, Amit says, “it is barely day one” for Amazon.





In an exclusive and in-depth interaction with YourStory's CEO & Founder Shradha Sharma, Amazon India Head Amit Agarwal talks at great length about Amazon India's strategy to be the largest ecommerce player in the country.





Amit Agarwal with Shardha Sharma.









The Karnataka government has ordered both the companies to withdraw their pool services in Bengaluru. The decision was imposed during a closed-door meeting by the Karnataka Transport Department with immediate effect. While this move may be hailed by driver partners, it is bound to bring disappointment to the many commuters who use the pool services. The department's notice also stated that the app-based services are against the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Act.





Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola









For a long time now, Indian entrepreneurs have been demanding differential voting rights (DVR) to fend off hostile takeover bids and avert mounting pressure from investors. And yesterday, the SEBI approved a new framework for issuance of DVR by tech companies. Indian startup founders and investors welcomed the move saying this will provide a boost to the entrepreneurial ecosystem and encourage them to go public.





Image: YourStory









Founded in 2016, Denture Capital originally started as a YouTube show on startups. Now, the startup has evolved into an agency providing brands like WeWork, Locus, and Ninjacart with explainer videos, brand films, etc. In this video interview with YourStory, the founders tell us more.

















Global podcasting revenue crossed $650 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $1.6 billion by 2022. There is an abundance of podcast apps, and users are spoilt for choice. Anchor.fm is out to democratise podcasts by empowering everyday users with one-tap access to great recording, editing, and publishing tools. The app even lets users make money off it, and might be worth the time.













Entrepreneurs with stellar business ideas, a panel of investors, and winning pitches – Indian reality series Horses Stable is applying the tried-and-tested Shark Tank formula. In a video interview with YourStory, Founder Prashant Agarwal reveals what goes into the making of a successful deal.













[Weekly Funding Roundup] Indian startups raise $235.3M





During the last week of June, Indian startups raised $235.3 million across 20 deals, 6.9 percent up from the previous week, when startups had bagged $220 million across 13 deals. Growth capital took the centre stage with the ecosystem seeing close to four Series D deals that together contributed $170 million to the total amount. There were three Series B deals that garnered around $47 million, while there was only one deal of $3.6 million in Series A round.





Weekly Funding









Odisha contributes a significant share to the agricultural sector in the country. However, agricultural growth and farmer income began to reduce drastically from 2010 onward due to increased pest attacks, loss of crops, and lack of data-driven decisions. Now, Delhi-based social organisation Samagra is helping the Government of Odisha provide a fillip to agricultural productivity and farmers’ income in the State.





Ankur Bansal (left) and Gaurav Goel, co-founders of Samagra.

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!



