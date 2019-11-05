AWS Unicorn Sports League brought big league startups onto the sports field to test their mettle

By Jerlin Justus
5th Nov 2019
Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services

The startup culture is not just about glamour, but also involves tonnes of hard work, and constant competition around who’s got the better tech, or which product has superior specs and features, and a whole lot of fun. Putting all these elements together, AWS got the biggies from the startup world to compete on the field instead of in the market, and test their spirit of endurance and single-minded focus on the goal.


The first edition of the AWS Unicorn Sports League, in association with YourStory and Playo, was recently organised, where techies from various startups from Bangalore and Delhi got the opportunity to indulge in healthy rivalry in football and cricket with peers from other startups. While mentors from their teams cheered them on to victory, there were also additional activities and goodies that created a festive atmosphere.

Representing the startup culture in their city

Football and cricket matches were held on September 20, 2019 at Turf Park, Koramangala in Bengaluru, and on September 27, 2019 at Adidas -The Base, Plaza Farms at Delhi. Prior to the event, there was a meet and greet session held at the participating offices to create buzz and excitement.


The Bangalore event saw a total of 150 attendees from companies like Ola, Play Games24x7, Go-MMT, Swiggy, Razorpay, BigBasket, Mobile Premier League, and Dunzo. Here are the unicorns who took home prizes:


Football:


Winner - Dunzo


Runner up – Razorpay


Cricket:


Winner - Razorpay


Runner up – Ola


A week later, Delhi saw an overwhelming response of 102 attendees from Paytm, Girnarsoft, 1 mg, MakeMyTrip, PolicyBazaar and Snapdeal. After a series of matches, the winners for the day were:


Football:


Winner - Snapdeal


Runner up - MakeMyTrip


Cricket:


Winner - Snapdeal


Runner up – MakeMyTrip


Once they were done flexing their sporting muscles, the mood for celebration set in with the after-party, and some relaxation with music, beer, pizza and networking. The mega sporting event was a great opportunity for startups to test their mettle for a day outside their boardrooms, and in the field.





Authors
Jerlin Justus
Jerlin loves all things chocolate. Sticky notes, to-do lists, and reminders are her greatest confidantes and she has a song for every situation. She believes there is nothing worse than holding on to an untold story, and when words fail, music always speaks.

