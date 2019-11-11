CAIT announces protest against ecommerce giants Amazon and Flipkart

Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of CAIT, said the frontal war against ecommerce giants such as Amazon and Flipkart will begin this Wednesday and continue till January 10, 2020.

By Press Trust of India
11th Nov 2019
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has announced the launch of a series of protests against ecommerce giants Amazon and Flipkart. They will be also protesting against other ecommerce firms, as they continue to violate the FDI policy.


Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of CAIT said the frontal war against ecommerce giants will begin this Wednesday and continue till January 10, 2020.


Trade leaders from 27 states had gathered at a National Traders Conference held by CAIT in Delhi.

 

FDI
A "National Protest Day" is scheduled to be held on November 20. The dharna will be organised in more than 500 Indian cities. About five lakh traders are expected to take part in such protests, the traders' body said.

 

CAIT alleged that these companies were circumventing the law and abusing Press Note No 2 of the government's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy.


Praveen further said the conference has chalked out a roadmap for its nationwide agitation from November 13, which will be observed as "National Awareness Campaign Day" when traders delegations across the country will submit an exhaustive memorandum to all MPs, urging them to raise the issue in Parliament.

 

The first phase of nationwide agitation will be concluded with a three-day National Traders Convention, to be held from January 6 to January 8 in New Delhi. This will be attended by leaders of about 20,000 trade associations.

 

The national governing council of CAIT, in association with other stakeholders, will hold a meeting on January 9 and while taking stock of the situation will decide modalities of the second phase of its agitation.


Earlier in August, the government announced that it would soon consider relaxing FDI norms in several sectors, including single-brand retail trading and digital media, to attract overseas players.



(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Authors
Press Trust of India

