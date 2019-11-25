Character is what you do after a mistake - your startup fix for the week

Everyone makes mistakes and startups are no exceptions. But it's not about mistakes, it's all about what you do after that.

By Team YS
25th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Stephen Inoue once said, “Character is what you do after you’ve made a mistake."


Everyone makes mistakes and startups are no exceptions. But it's not about mistakes, it's all about what you do after that. That's what differentiates successful startups. Remember Myntra's decision to go app-only (followed by Flipkart) in 2015 and how the entire strategy backfired.  But the leadership realised their mistake and corrected it in a few months time. Something which eventually fueled the fashion e-commerce giant to the much needed newer heights.


For more inspiration, we have a bouquet of startup stories lined up for you!


Myntra

Source : deccanchronicle

Aarpun Farms is helping farmers get higher vegetable yields

Aarpun farms

Rohit Gupta

With its farming system that combines aquaculture with hydroponics, Agritech startup Aarpun Farms aims at ensuring safe produce, enhancing nutritional enrichment, and improving farmer income.


Logistics startup LetsTransport is eyeing the $30B intra-city market

LetsTransport_Capsule

LetsTransport is a Bengaluru-based intracity logistics firm, which has on-boarded over 44,000 trucks. Founded in 2015, the startup, which focuses on retail, FMCG, and ecommerce, has raised $20.3 million across five funding rounds.


Innstal helps you keep your warranties handy on your phone

Innstall

Ishu Singh, Founder Innstal

A bootstrapped startup based out of Toronto, Canada, Innstal has launched an app that acts as a digital library for product manuals and warranties, allowing users to access essential documents on their phones.


How CamCom found success by pivoting from B2C to B2B

CamCom founders

CamCom founders: (from left) Umesh, Mahesh Subramanian and Ajith Nayar

Bengaluru-based startup CamCom woke up to the enterprise market’s bigger opportunity, harnessing deep learning to automate quality checks and provide predictive and prescriptive solutions across a product’s life cycle.


This startup by Zoho co-founders solves all your CRM needs

Vtiger, Sreenivas

Vtiger, Your Story

Vtiger, founded in 2004, brings the best of technology to small businesses, which usually have limited budgets and limited or no IT team. Today, the Bengaluru-based company is taking CRM to the next level by bringing customer-facing teams out of their siloed tools.


Ensurity Technologies became a Microsoft vendor with password-less tech

Ensurity

Chakradhar Reddy (CEO) and Rajkumar Kotha (CTO)

Ensurity has been working with Microsoft over the last couple of years to integrate its ThinC brand of FIDO/FIDO2 certified biometric USB authenticators for password-less access with Microsoft Azure Active Directory, which are now available.


This healthcare financing startup offers instant medical loans at zero interest

CareCover Founder Nivesh Khandelwal


Noida-based CareCover sells pre-approved loan cards for health emergencies. In a country where 95 percent of the population lacks access to health insurance, here’s what the startup plans to solve.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

With Rs 5 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is reaching for the stars

Thimmaya Poojary

Demystifying AI and ML: An AI seminar to drive the future

Team YS

[Techie Tuesday] From working for free at HCL to writing code that caught Google’s eye, and then building AI in healthcare: HealthifyMe’s Sachin Shenoy’s journey

Sindhu Kashyaap

The story of how 45 entrepreneurs pooled together Rs 2,000 Cr to launch a tech university and make India future-ready

Athira Nair
Daily Capsule
Character is what you do after a mistake - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Behind the Scenes] What Licious needs to organise India’s $30B meat consumption market

Sindhu Kashyaap

1M views, 5K subscribers: how this digital storytelling platform is grabbing eyeballs with India’s unsung stories

Sutrishna Ghosh

How Bengaluru-based Masai School aims to bridge the skills gap and turn engineers into coders

Sampath Putrevu

[Funding Alert] Paytm raises $1B in funding from Softbank and others at $16B valuation

Tarush Bhalla

Seeing his mother suffer from osteoporosis prompted this entrepreneur to launch women’s wellness startup &Me

Sindhu Kashyaap

OnePlus launches first experience store in Coimbatore

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore