Character is what you do after a mistake - your startup fix for the week

Stephen Inoue once said, “Character is what you do after you’ve made a mistake."





Everyone makes mistakes and startups are no exceptions. But it's not about mistakes, it's all about what you do after that. That's what differentiates successful startups. Remember Myntra's decision to go app-only (followed by Flipkart) in 2015 and how the entire strategy backfired. But the leadership realised their mistake and corrected it in a few months time. Something which eventually fueled the fashion e-commerce giant to the much needed newer heights.





Rohit Gupta

With its farming system that combines aquaculture with hydroponics, Agritech startup Aarpun Farms aims at ensuring safe produce, enhancing nutritional enrichment, and improving farmer income.





LetsTransport is a Bengaluru-based intracity logistics firm, which has on-boarded over 44,000 trucks. Founded in 2015, the startup, which focuses on retail, FMCG, and ecommerce, has raised $20.3 million across five funding rounds.





Ishu Singh, Founder Innstal

A bootstrapped startup based out of Toronto, Canada, Innstal has launched an app that acts as a digital library for product manuals and warranties, allowing users to access essential documents on their phones.





CamCom founders: (from left) Umesh, Mahesh Subramanian and Ajith Nayar

Bengaluru-based startup CamCom woke up to the enterprise market’s bigger opportunity, harnessing deep learning to automate quality checks and provide predictive and prescriptive solutions across a product’s life cycle.





Vtiger, Your Story

Vtiger, founded in 2004, brings the best of technology to small businesses, which usually have limited budgets and limited or no IT team. Today, the Bengaluru-based company is taking CRM to the next level by bringing customer-facing teams out of their siloed tools.





Chakradhar Reddy (CEO) and Rajkumar Kotha (CTO)

Ensurity has been working with Microsoft over the last couple of years to integrate its ThinC brand of FIDO/FIDO2 certified biometric USB authenticators for password-less access with Microsoft Azure Active Directory, which are now available.









Noida-based CareCover sells pre-approved loan cards for health emergencies. In a country where 95 percent of the population lacks access to health insurance, here’s what the startup plans to solve.





