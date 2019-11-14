Demystifying AI and ML: An AI seminar to drive the future

Two tech titans, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, have diametrically opposing views on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), with the latter sounding alarm bells on the risk of AI taking over jobs, manipulating social media and the rise of a machine dictator, while the former is batting for AI advancement for healthcare, consumer behavior analytics, autonomous driving and much more. While the proponents on both sides battle it out, one thing is for sure: AI and ML are here to stay and their proliferation on our daily lives is proof enough. Even then, mobile phones, voice assistants and smart appliances are just the tip of the iceberg.





According to the market research firm Tractica, the global AI software market is expected to experience massive growth, with revenue increasing from $9.5 billion in 2018 to $118.6 billion by 2025. Some of the world’s largest companies are already sold on the idea, and are investing heavily in AI.





So, if you're sitting on Zuckerberg's side of the table and want to understand the world of AI, get a glimpse of the great potential that AI has to offer or want to lead AI initiatives in your organisation, the 'Demystifying AI and ML' workshop organised by IIIT Hyderabad Machine Learning Lab





Master AI/ML to drive initiatives in your organisation

The day-long seminar will be held on November 23, 2019 from 8.30 AM to 6 PM at The Citadel Hotel, Bengaluru. It will answer all your questions and mysteries surrounding AI – its basics, underlying technologies, current trends, new research in the area and much more from senior faculty of India's leading AI research group.





“AI has now gone beyond just hype. Real solutions in every walk, from human like conversational bots to very nuanced intelligence in cars to predictive maintenance in machines and more. Given the technology is still very much evolving, we believe insights from research is key to industry being able to build such solutions effectively” says Ramesh Loganathan, Professor of Practice, Co-innovations, IIIT-Hyderabad

Leading names in AI research will offer a 360-degree understanding of the adoption of AI by businesses and professionals.

If you’re unsure about the technology’s prospects, you’ll get answers on how to embrace and exploit the many facets of AI/ML and the key to leading projects in your company.

A chance to meet with the best minds behind the research and education in this sector and network with current and future leaders of AI.

The seminar will end with a mini hackathon – an opportunity to build a real-world AI solution in just a couple of hours with guidance from research teams.

What’s on the agenda?

The seminar will kick off with a broad overview into the world of AI research, challenges being addressed, and emerging technologies being developed every day – a long-shot of the mystery that is AI, if you will.





It will be followed by a presentation of emerging use cases and the kinds of technologies that power them to identify, clarify, and organise system requirements. This will introduce the participants to the various facets of AI, and provide a gateway to the practical applications in play with AI.





Want to deep dive into the possibilities of AI? Look no further than a session on how systems 'understand' language, meaning, intent emotions, patterns, predictions and more, while also making sense of language and intent. Healthcare, wellness and sport have great potential to adopt AI. As per a KPMG report, VC investments in AI for healthcare has soared since 2015, reaching almost $1.3 billion across 103 deals in 2017. If this area excites you, there’s a session focused on the possibilities of AI in this sector.

Tips from the sharp minds at IIIT Hyderabad

Get an insight into the world of AI with brief presentations from cutting-edge startups from the IIIT Hyderabad incubator, which is working with research groups. IIIT Hyderabad’s focus on research and labs makes it stand out of the crowd. Each research center focuses on a broad problem area and brings together experts possibly with varied background to conduct research and development on specific aspects of that problem area, constantly pushing the science to the next level. The institute hosts the number one rated Machine Learning Lab in India and the Kohli Center (KCIS), India's leading centre on intelligent systems. KCIS's research was featured in 600 publications and received 5,792 citations, and several world-renowned centres of excellence are part of IIIT Hyderabad’s research portfolio.





The key speakers at the seminars are stalwart researchers, namely, Dr. Anoop Namboodiri, Associate Professor, IIIT Hyderabad; Dr. C. V. Jawahar, Machine Learning Lab Head, IIIT Hyderabad and Dr. Manish Shrivastava, Assistant Professor, IIIT Hyderabad.





