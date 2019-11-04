Droom acquires Xeraphin to strengthen credit lending business

Gurugram startup Droom claims to have processed 10,000 loans in the last 12 months. It also plans to list itself on Nasdaq in 2020.

By Tarush Bhalla
4th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Online automobile for used vehicles Droom announced that it acquired Xeraphin Finvest Pvt. Ltd. This acquisition will help the startup further strengthen its dedicated consumer and dealer credit marketplace.


So far, Droom's credit operations has processed more than 10,000 loans in last 12 months, with partners including IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, Tata Capital, Manappuram Finance, Faircent, Hero Fincorp, Cashkumar, and Lendbox


This acquisition announcement comes on the heels of the startup's plans to list itself on Nasdaq in 2020.


Founder of Droom

Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder, Droom

Commenting on the step, Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Droom said,


“We are super excited about the acquisition of Xeraphin. At Droom, we have spent the last five and a half years building the most advanced transactional platform and tools online for the automobile industry. Xeraphin Finvest’s acquisition will further bolster our capabilities in offering loans at a larger scale, ensuring maximum convenience and minimum hassles for our primary stakeholders, thereby building the narrative of success for Droom further.”


Gurugram-based Droom, founded in 2014, is an online marketplace to buy and sell new and used automobiles. With a team of more than 520, Droom claims to have a presence in more than 920 cities across India and has a network of more than 300,000 auto dealers.  


The platform claims to have more than 45 million monthly visitors. It has recorded more than 12 million app downloads so far.


Droom claims to be currently generating $1.3 billion in annualised GMV. Further, the startup has raised close to $125 million over six rounds of funding from the likes of Lightbox, Beenext, Beenos, Digital Garage, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, and Integrated Assets Management


Earlier this year, the startup launched an Internet of Things (IoT) enabled Eco Lab to bring in new innovations for Eco Inspection, which provides inspection services for those purchasing used vehicles.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

‘We want to be on Nasdaq so that we can have the right comparables’: Sandeep Aggarwal of Droom


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair

ShareChat got zero revenue from its 60 million users in FY19

Sameer Ranjan

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 24 Cr: how 4 NIT engineers churned out profit by making educational labs smarter

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Tech30] With 2 lakh customers, this startup aims to be the first marketplace bank for small businesses

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
Making a change - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

A Microsoft Research AI project is automating driver's license tests

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Venture Catalysts invests in deep-tech computer vision startup peAR

Tarush Bhalla

With every order, India is improving the livelihood of many families

Jerlin Justus

Techsparks 2019: Is India ready to embrace e-mobility and ride the next wave of connectivity?

Team YS

[Funding alert] Lokal raises $3M from Y Combinator, 3one4 Capital, others

Debolina Biswas

How the 4 Cs in a student-centered learning approach will be game changers in the 21st century

Beas Dev Ralhan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore