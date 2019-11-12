Fintech startup Open partners with Visa; launches business credit card for SMEs

The card will be integrated with tools like expense management and subscription management that will help business owners and finance teams manage subscriptions and expenses better.

By Apurva P
12th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

SME-focussed neo-banking platform Open on Monday said that it has partnered with Visa, to launch ‘Founders Card’ - a business credit card that will help startups and SMEs manage their expenses and vendor payouts easily. The announcement was made at the Singapore Fintech Festival.


The card will be integrated with tools like expense management and subscription management, that will help business owners and finance teams manage subscriptions and expenses better. The card also comes with an exclusive rewards program designed specifically for startups and small businesses, the company said in a statement.


Open

Team at Open

Also Read

3-time entrepreneur couple OPENs the door to neobanking in India


Anish Achuthan, Co-founder and CEO, Open, said,


“We have announced this at a time when it is the need of the hour for businesses, who depend a lot on online tools that accept only credit cards. We are excited to have Visa in this journey to ease business banking for the ever-increasing SME market. This partnership is a boost for Open, as we look to expand our customer base to other markets in the Asia-Pacific Region, the United States, and the Middle East in the coming months.”

Anish said that the product is very close to his heart. Earlier, the startup thought the problem lied in the credit limit of the credit card. However, while working with Open, Anish realised that it is not just about that. In fact, it is about having only a credit card payment method as many services like LinkedIn, Facebook Ads, and Google Adwords do.


Founded in 2017 by Anish, Mabel Chacko, Ajeesh Achuthan, and Deena Jacob, Open solves business banking challenges faced by SMEs. The platform today has grown to over two lakh SMEs, processing over $6.5 billion in transactions.


TR Ramachandran, Group Country Manager, India and South Asia, Visa, said,

“Visa is delighted to partner with Open and introduce the exciting Founders Card. Visa launched the Fintech Fast Track programme last year in India to support homegrown startups, and we are keen to help young businesses automate payments with our commercial solutions.”


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Open raises $30 M from Tiger Global in Series B round


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Apurva P

The way she chose to talk to the world is through writing. If not writing, a captivating book or her favourite movies streaming online and some finger licking food is all it'll take for her to stay happy.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Netflix India revenue grew 8X, profits surged 25X in 2018-19

Sohini Mitter

[Startup Bharat] Beyond OYO and five-stars, Chandigarh-based LivingStone Stays is changing how Indians travel with experiential stay offerings

Debolina Biswas

The woman who helped Sachin and Binny Bansal hire talent at Flipkart has now built a HRtech ‘startup for startups’

Tarush Bhalla

CAIT announces protest against ecommerce giants Amazon and Flipkart

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Alibaba Singles' Day 2019 rakes in $38.4B; How unicorns are writing India's startup story
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Bengaluru Tech Summit to begin from November 18

Thimmaya Poojary

Singapore’s central bank develops blockchain-based prototype for multi-currency payments

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Singapore headquartered SuperGaming raises $1.3M in seed round

Debolina Biswas

MSDE presents NEAs to 30 entrepreneurs, 6 organisations

Debolina Biswas

Zomato Gold to have better deals and offers, free valet parking soon: Deepinder Goyal

Rashi Varshney

Transformation of logistics sector with AI and other modern technologies

Sumit Sharma

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore