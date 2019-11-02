Flipkart Group narrows losses to Rs 17.2k Cr in FY19

Flipkart Ltd, the Singapore holding company of the Indian ecommerce major, narrowed its losses to Rs 17,231 crore ($2.42 billion) for the financial year ended March 2019, while revenue grew by 42 percent over the previous year, according to financial data platform Paper.vc.





The group managed to achieve a 63 percent reduction in losses from Rs 46,895 crore ($6.6 billion) in FY18 to Rs 17,231 crore ($2.42 billion) for FY19, it said.





Flipkart Group CEO, Kalyan Krishnamurthy





Flipkart posted Rs 42,878 crore revenue from contracts with customers with the total revenue adding up to Rs 43,615 crore ($6.14 billion), it added.





The group's revenue in FY19 was 42 percent higher than the previous year's revenue of Rs 30,644 crore ($4.32 billion), Paper.vc said.





Flipkart declined to comment.





In August last year, the US retail giant Walmart had picked up a 77 percent stake in Flipkart for $16 billion. Flipkart Group operates a number of entities like ecommerce marketplace Flipkart, fashion portals Myntra and Jabong, digital payments through PhonePe, a wholesale unit, and logistics unit Ekart.









The company had recently said it is setting up a new food retail unit under 'Flipkart Farmermart'.





The group's overall expenses went down significantly from Rs 77,539 crore ($10.89 billion) in 2018 to Rs 60,897 crore ($8.55 billion), the document said attributing the decline to a steep reduction in finance costs.





Excluding finance costs, overall group expenditure went up by 55 percent. Employee benefit expenses shot up by 58 percent to Rs 4,254 crore ($600 million).





Flipkart Group spent $46.8 million on acquisitions in 2019, including $21.4 million on the September 2018 acquisition of Israel-based Upstream Commerce and $10.5 million on the acquisition of Bengaluru-based Liv AI, it said.







