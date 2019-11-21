[Funding alert] Aye Finance raises Rs 125 Cr from Dutch bank FMO

With this fundraising, Aye Finance plans to expand its outreach in providing credit, specifically to women-owned microenterprises in India.

By Press Trust of India
21st Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Fintech startup Aye Finance on Wednesday said it had raised Rs 125 crore from Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO through issuance of non-convertible debentures.


With this fundraising, Aye plans to expand its outreach in providing credit, specifically to women-owned microenterprises in India, the company said in a statement.


"While we have women as co-applicants for over 95 percent of our loans, we believe we can do more in enabling women-led microenterprises of India bring about a more transformative impact on the economy," Aye Finance MD and Founder Sanjay Sharma said.


Fintech
Also Read

[Funding alert] Fintech lender Aye Finance raises Rs 80 Cr in debt funding


Under the deal, FMO will work with Aye Finance to expand their services to women entrepreneurs in the country through a gender finance programme.


"We expanded our branch network this year to Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Maharashtra, which have a prevalence of women entrepreneurship, and with these funds from FMO we will be supporting the growth of women-led enterprises in these states and in other 14 states where we have our presence," Sharma said.


The transaction was syndicated and executed by Chennai-based Northern Arc Capital, which invested in Aye Finance in January this year.


"The debentures issued by Aye are particularly interesting as the on-lending will be to micro entrepreneurs, of which half will be dedicated to women entrepreneurs in the financial inclusion area of underbanked end clients," Linda Broekhuizen, Chief Investment Officer, FMO said.


CapitalG, the growth equity investment fund of Google's parent company Alphabet Inc, has also invested Rs 115 crore in Aye Finance in 2018-19.


With the recent fundraising, Aye Finance's total funding has crossed Rs 2,200 crore comprising debt fund of over Rs 1,700 crore and equity investment of Rs 500 crore.


Aye Finance said it had "disbursed over Rs 2,500 crore to over 1,80,000 customers and had a loan book of Rs 1,430 crore" till date. 


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)


Also Read

[Funding alert] Fintech lender Aye Finance raises $10M debt capital from responAbility


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The story of how 45 entrepreneurs pooled together Rs 2,000 Cr to launch a tech university and make India future-ready

Athira Nair

How the Virat Kohli brand helped this innerwear company hit Rs 40 Cr revenue in just a few months

Vishal Krishna

This woman entrepreneur took a career break, set up a business and is now acing both her career and startup life.

Team YS

[The Turning Point] Braving rejections from VCs, how this engineer built tax filing startup ClearTax

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
Why MyGate is not worried about competition from biggies; How Alibaba Cloud powered $1B of GMV in 68 seconds
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Tired of keeping track of warranties? Innstal helps you keep them handy on your phone

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Jobs Roundup] Is social networking your strength? Explore these openings for a community manager

Swetha M

Uber unveils driver rewards programme 'Uber Plus' in 13 Indian cities

Press Trust of India

As the SaaS market heats up, this startup by Zoho co-founders offers a viable B2B solution for all your CRM needs

Vishal Krishna

Why MyGate is not worried about competition from biggies; How Alibaba Cloud powered $1B of GMV in 68 seconds

Team YS

Great entrepreneurs don’t fit into any pattern; they form a new one: Alok Goyal of Stellaris

Sameer Ranjan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore