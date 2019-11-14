[Funding alert] D2C men’s wellness brand misters.in raises Rs 3.5 Cr led by Sauce.vc, Rainforest Ventures

Misters.in said it would utilise the funds to establish a strong footprint in the highly fragmented but massive men’s health and wellness space, focussing on high-quality products, science, and sensitivity.

By Sujata Sangwan
14th Nov 2019
Misters.in, a Gurugram-based direct-to-customer health and wellness brand providing personalised online boxes to address men's issues, has raised Rs 3.5 crore as a part of its Series B round of funding. The round was led by Sauce.vc, Rainforest Ventures Pvt Ltd, and angel investors. 


Further to its recent Series A round of funding of Rs 2.54 crore raised in August 2019, the total funding received by the company to date stands at about $1 million. 


In a statement, misters.in said it would utilise the capital raised to establish a strong footprint in the highly fragmented but massive men’s health and wellness space, with a focus on high-quality products, science, and sensitivity. 


The startup aims to foray into cities across India and offers an interface both in Hindi and English.


Suhas Misra, Co-founder, misters.in, said, 


“We are extremely happy about the partnership with Sauce.vc, Rainforest Ventures Pvt Ltd, and angel investors. This story of personalised solutions for men’s problems— taking on the intrinsic stigma in the category—is very interesting. The first few months of HealthFactorial have been amazing with a strong team coming together, lots of super-exciting research happening, and, most importantly, a nuanced consumer thesis has emerged.


Misters.in was co-founded in May 2019 by Suhas (an alumnus of IIM Calcutta who is also the co-founder of Hector Beverages [Paper Boat], and ChannelPlay, a retail marketing company),  Gaurav Gupta (an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and founder of  bite-sized learning service Bookbhook), and Saurabh Kumar (an alumnus of Narsee Monjee).


The AI-driven platform offers personalised therapy to men in the privacy of their mobile phones.


Manu Chandra, Founder and Managing Partner, Sauce.vc, said, 


“With a very highly specialised and experienced team along with a set of advisors, misters.in is placed well to create relevant proprietary products and market them in an intelligent manner, driven by a strong technology architecture.” 


(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)

Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

