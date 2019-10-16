[Funding alert] Personalised haircare startup Bare Anatomy raises $500K in seed round from Sauce.vc

Bare Anatomy, a Gurugram-based data-driven beauty startup, raised its seed funding of $500,000 from Sauce.vc, a consumer-centric venture capital fund.





With this funding, the personalised haircare startup will augment its state-of-the-art R&D labs, strengthen marketing and technology.





Bare Anatomy's Founder and CEO Rohit Chawla, who was also one of the co-founders of The Man Company, a men grooming and essentials brand, said,





“When it comes to personal care, personalisation is yet undiscovered! That’s where we wanted to revolutionise the beauty industry and bring in something as powerful, yet accurate! We wanted to create something that would redefine ‘Personal’ in ‘Personal Care’, something that is inclusive yet exclusive and deeply personal for every individual.”





Bare Anatomy was launched in March 2019 by Rohit Chawla, Sifat Khurana and Vimal Bhola with a vision to revolutionise the personal care and beauty industry through customised hair products curated for each individual to address hair needs. It believes that personalisation is the future of the beauty industry.





At present, the startup offers products like shampoo, conditioner, hair oil, and hair serum. All the products, curated by a team of hair experts and scientists, are personalised as per a customers’ unique needs and are made in-time after receiving the order.





To order, customers have to take a small quiz on the website related to their hair profile and preferences. One can pick hair goals one wants to achieve, pick colour and fragrance of products, and customers even get to put their names on the bottles.





Vimal Bhola, Co-founder, Bare Anatomy, said





“We plan to grow the R&D activities to drive innovations in customised beauty segment. We’ll invest in modernisation of our R&D lab to deliver safe and effective products to our customers, which are at par with the European safety standards.”





Sauce.vc is an early-stage consumer brands investor, which recently raised its maiden fund and is actively investing in the food, personal care, and apparel and lifestyle space. It was founded by Manu Chandra, a veteran private equity investor previously with 3i Group and an angel investor in successful brands such as Epigamia. The firm has invested in brands that include XYXX Innerwear, &Me, among others.





"Today's consumer wants to engage with a brand that appreciates individuality and offers credible products that are suited specifically to meet her needs. One size no longer fits all. The largest personal care and beauty brands in the world are trying to solve for this. Bare Anatomy gains a deep understanding of its customer first and then creates products that suit their preferences, needs and goals," said Manu Chandra, Managing Partner, Sauce.vc.









