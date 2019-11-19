[Funding alert] GiveIndia receives Rs 23.4 Cr grant to scale everyday giving in India

A.T.E. Chandra Foundation, Gates Foundation, Omidyar Network India, and philanthropist Vikrant Bhargava contributed towards the grant.

By Sujata Sangwan
20th Nov 2019
GiveIndia, a Bengaluru-based non-profit, on Wednesday announced that it has received a combined grant of Rs 23.4 crore from A.T.E. Chandra Foundation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Omidyar Network India, and philanthropist Vikrant Bhargava, towards its mission of scaling everyday giving in India.


Atul Satija, CEO, GiveIndia, said, 


“GiveIndia is excited and proud to have A.T.E. Chandra Foundation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Omidyar Network India, and philanthropist Vikrant Bhargava placing their trust in us and our mission. We serve millions of Indians every year, through 750+ non-profit partners on our platform. This grant will allow us to scale our impact further and get us closer to our vision of seeing every Indian giving back to address social issues facing India.”


Atul Satija, CEO, GiveIndia

With these funds, GiveIndia said, it is looking to scale its donor base from 1.7 lakh to 20 lakh over the next five years, invest in further developing its giving platform, strengthen the team, and widen the base of everyday donors in the country.


The organisation is also looking to partner with online consumer companies and brands to make the process of giving much more convenient and collaborate with a wider network of corporates to enable giving at their workplace, it added.


Bharath Visweswariah, Director, Investments, Omidyar Network India, said, 


“By partnering with GiveIndia, we can help hundreds of entrepreneurs and problem-solvers achieve their goals and, in turn, improve the lives of their beneficiaries.”


GiveIndia offers a suite of products which enables individuals to donate conveniently to any cause, directly on their online platform, at their workplace, or through their many partners.


The firm currently partners with over a hundred corporates for workplace-giving including Ola, ICICI, McKinsey, and HDFC. The online platform allows an individual to contribute to fundraisers with urgent needs or donate to verified non-profits on a monthly basis.


“GiveIndia’s pursuit of bringing trust, convenience, and choice for donors is aligned with our goal to enable more informed and intentional generosity by everyday givers. We are happy to be a part of this respected group of funders who have come forward to support this effort,” said Robert Rosen, Director of Philanthropic Partnerships, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.


(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)


Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

