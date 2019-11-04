[Funding alert] Healthcare startup BeYouPlus raises $3.2M in Series A

Delhi-based healthcare platform BeYouPlus raised $3.2 million in its Series A funding round, led by IvyCap Ventures. The round also saw participation from Madison Capital and Singapore Angel Network, among others.





As a part of the deal, Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner of IvyCap Ventures, will be joining the startup’s Board of Directors.





The startup will use the freshly raised funds to strengthen its technology stack and expand its services across geographies.









Vikram of IvyCap Ventures said:





“BeYouPlus is addressing critical issues of accessibility, transparency, and standardised treatments in Indian healthcare with the help of technology. We believe that with this round, BeYouPlus team shall lay down a strong foundation for its next phase of growth towards achieving massive scale.”





BeYouPlus has a network of co-branded and managed procedure rooms at neighbourhood speciality clinics. It has developed a model to offer capable specialist doctors to add procedural capability to their existing OPD practice.





Previously known as MyDermacy, BeYouPlus was founded by Ankit Khurana in 2014.





Ankit said,





“We remain focussed and committed to bringing global gold standard medical procedures to the Indian masses at an affordable price point. Having personally spent over 14 years in the healthcare industry, we understand the challenges of doctors and patients face. It is our firm belief that the answer to India’s lack of healthcare infrastructure rests with a standardised distributed model for day care and elective medical procedures. Our model improves the efficiency of private practitioners whilst providing healthcare consumers a quality assured, and reliable service provider.”





BeYouPlus manages end-to-end delivery of high-quality services and thus, increase footfalls at the clinic by assuring customers of standardised quality, affordability and transparency at neighbourhood clinics.





At present, the startup is focussing on dermatology services. Addressing dermatological and aesthetic needs, BeYouPlus soon plans to extend their model to other allied specialities in the future.





It had earlier raised an undisclosed amount of seed capital from Cyber Carrier, Ganesh Ventures and a bunch of angel investors including the former President of Fortis Healthcare Daljit Singh.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







