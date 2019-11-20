[Funding alert] On-demand workspace provider myHQ raises $1.5M in pre-Series A led by India Quotient

myHQ said it plans to utilise the funds to expand to new cities, introduce product offerings, and invest in its technology infrastructure.

By Sujata Sangwan
20th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

On-demand workspace provider myHQ has raised $1.5 million in its pre-Series A round of funding led by India Quotient. The round also saw participation from Singapore-based family office RB Investments, Ashish Goenka from Suashish, angels from online platform LetsVenture, and existing investors Anupam Mittal and Nitish Mittersian, among others.

 

myHQ said it plans to utilise the funds to expand to new cities, introduce product offerings, and invest in its technology infrastructure. 

 

Prerna Bhutani, Partner at India Quotient, said,

 

“myHQ’s asset-light business model makes it a strong contender for capturing the growing demand for co-working spaces in the country. They have built an early differentiator though offerings that cater to various segments of working professionals, at very attractive price points. We are very excited to partner with them on their future journey as they look to scale.” 


myHQ

myHQ Founders Utkarsh Kawatra (L) and Vinayak Agrawal

myHQ

myHQ Founders, Utkarsh Kawatra (L) and Vinayak Agrawal


Also Read

With a ‘Starbucks meets co-working space’ offering, myHQ provides WiFi-enabled work zones


Founded in 2016 by IIT Delhi graduates Utkarsh Kawatra and Vinayak Agrawal, the Delhi-based platform distinguishes itself from other co-working solutions providers with a unique asset-light and visit-based model.


Said Utkarsh, Co-founder, myHQ,

 

“This investment underlines our investors’ confidence in our model that offers greater value to those who are looking for a workspace. Using existing excess real estate inventory available with third-parties not only reduces our financial risks but also allows us to offer workspaces to our customer at an extremely affordable price and focus on building technology to provide a controlled work experience.”


Apart from offering desks on a monthly rental, myHQ also allows its users ‘visits’ across its entire portfolio of spaces at just Rs 200 per day. myHQ’s partner spaces include coworking spaces, offices, restaurants, cafes, and other places that are conducive for relaxed yet focused working. All its spaces offer standard workspace amenities including high-speed internet access, printers, scanners, and stationery.

 

The startup offers workspaces across 120+ locations in the Delhi-NCR region.

 

“As we look to build an engaged offline-online community of over 50,000 working professionals, we are excited about expanding our community offerings and enhancing our technology to provide a more seamless work experience. The new funds will help us further build our community and strengthen our technology,” Vinayak added.

 

According to myHQ, its clientele includes independent freelancers, business travellers, working professionals, and companies. In addition to individual customers, myHQ also serves large enterprises who need flexible working locations for their mobile sales or remote teams.


(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)


Also Read

SoftBank Group profit plunges owing to WeWork turmoil



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The story of how 45 entrepreneurs pooled together Rs 2,000 Cr to launch a tech university and make India future-ready

Athira Nair

This woman entrepreneur took a career break, set up a business and is now acing both her career and startup life.

Team YS

How 3 engineers scaled their Rs 23,000 dorm-room idea to a Rs 1.2 Cr startup

Debolina Biswas

With over 1,000 kitchens in a year, Swiggy invests Rs 250 Cr to focus on cloud kitchens

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Anand Jain’s journey from selling soaps to building CleverTap (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

TechSparks 2019: Dr. Ajay Sethi of Accel Partners explains why a startup needs to build moats around the castle

Apurva P

[Funding alert] Curated travel platform TravelTriangle raises $13M in Series D from KB Global, others

Sujata Sangwan

With over 1,000 kitchens in a year, Swiggy invests Rs 250 Cr to focus on cloud kitchens

Sindhu Kashyaap

Launching a one-stop gateway for aggregating nationwide innovation challenges, how Singapore is driving industry transformation

Team YS

Meet the winners of SLINGSHOT 2019 - Asia’s highly anticipated international startup pitching competition

Team YS

[Funding alert] Health food brand ‘And Nothing Else’ raises seed funding led by Matrix Partners India

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore