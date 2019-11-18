[Funding alert] Grofers continues to add funds to its cart, bags Rs 321 Cr from parent company

Gurugram-based Grofers, which competes with the likes of BigBasket and Amazon Fresh in online grocery delivery, is gearing up to hit the capital market with an IPO in the next three years.

By Rashi Varshney
18th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

E-grocery company Grofers has added more funds to its cart, as what appears to be a part of its Series F funding drive. It had recently bagged Rs 142.6 crore funding from Bennett and Coleman Private Limited (BCCL or the Times Group) and an infusion of Rs 321 crore from its parent company in Singapore, Grofers International Pte Ltd, according to Ministry of Corporate Affairs documents.


In May this year, the Gurugram-based online grocery platform secured more than $200 million in Series F funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund. The round also saw participation from a new investor, South Korean investment firm KTB, apart from its existing investors, Tiger Global Management and Sequoia Capital.


After that, it has been adding more funds to its cart. In July, the e-grocer raised $10 million from Abu Dhabi-based entity Capital Investment LLC, said to be an investment vehicle of the UAE-based Abu Dhabi Investment Group. 


grocery

(Image: Shutterstock)


Founded in 2013 by IIT graduates Albinder Dhindsa and Saurabh Kumar, Grofers has expanded its own range of brands over the last year and has over 800 products spread across categories such as pantry staples and kitchen ingredients, FMCG, personal hygiene covering soaps, shower gels, and facewash, household needs including cleaning products, and furnishing items.


Nearly 90 percent of Grofers’ users are already using the platform's owned brands such as Grofers Happy Day and Grofers Happy Home. The company plans to increase its range to 1,200 products by the end of 2020.


At present, Grofers claims to have a network of over 6,000 partner stores on its platform, and delivers over 25 million products to customers every month. A majority of these products are sourced from over 200 small and medium manufacturing enterprises across the country. According to the company, it achieved an annual revenue of $400 million in the last fiscal year.


In September, Grofers had told PTI that it is aiming to cross the $1 billion revenue mark by the end of the year, boosted by strong growth in both its online and offline businesses. It had shared that it was working with brick-and-mortar stores in Delhi-NCR to convert them into its own branded outlets and that it was looking to add 700 such kirana stores to its network.


The company, which competes with the likes of BigBasket and Amazon Fresh, is also gearing up to hit the capital market with an initial public offer (IPO) within the next three years.


(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)


Also Read

With non-metro cities catching up, online grocery to become a $10.5 billion industry by 2023









  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Rashi Varshney

Rashi is a Delhi-based Journalist interested in tech,people, and startups,Tell her your story at rashi@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this young entrepreneur turned her hobby into a fintech startup powered by blockchain

Rashi Varshney

With Rs 5 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is reaching for the stars

Thimmaya Poojary

India has potential for very rapid economic growth, says Bill Gates

Press Trust of India

Amazon doing extremely well in India, says Jeff Bezos

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
It takes people to make the dream a reality - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Quikkloan raises seed funding from angel investors

Tarush Bhalla

Startups will drive India’s digital economy with Bengaluru as the key hub, say experts

Thimmaya Poojary

Google enters battle for cloud gaming market

Press Trust of India

MakeMyTrip looks to add over 10,000 alternative accommodations in India in 2020

Press Trust of India

TikTok crosses 1.5 billion downloads globally, India top contributor this year

Sohini Mitter

With Rs 5 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is reaching for the stars

Thimmaya Poojary

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore