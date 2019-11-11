[Funding alert] Policybazaar raises $150M from Tencent to start newer financial services verticals

Policybazaar will be using this funding to venture into newer segments in financial services. These will be a mix of B2B and B2C businesses.

By Tarush Bhalla
11th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

PolicyBazaar has raised close to $150 million in funding from Chinese technology conglomerate Tencent Holdings Pvt. Ltd


Sources aware of the deal confirmed the news to YourStory, saying that post the transaction, the financial services company is valued at a little more than $1.5 billion.  


The startup will be using the investment to venture into newer segments in financial services. These will be a mix of B2B and B2C businesses.  


"PolicyBazaar is looking to launch newer ventures in the coming months, which will cover a host of financial services and is aiming to look strongly at growth of these businesses and existing verticals. That's the reason for getting the investment in," told a source.  


Yashish Dahiya, Co-founder and CEO, PolicyBazaar

Yashish Dahiya, Co-founder and CEO, PolicyBazaar

Also Read

TechSparks 2019: Indian market can be won by scaling up investments in technology, say experts


It started a new brand under its parent called Zphin two months back to provide technology solutions to financial service businesses. 


On the other hand, Tiger Global, which was an early investor in PolicyBazaar has sold close to 10 percent of its stake (to Tencent), sources commented.  


"Tiger Global didn't want to dissolve its entire stake in the company and still holds small percentage in PolicyBazaar," added a source.  


In June 2018, Policybazaar raised a mega $238 million round led by SoftBank Vision Fund and existing investor Info Edge, which pushed the financial services major into the Indian unicorn club. 


The funds were raised for its healthcare and telemedicine venture, Docprime, which was launched in August 2018. Then, one month later, it received an internal funding of $50 million from parent company, EtechAces Marketing and Consulting Private Limited.


In FY18, PolicyBazaar's parent reported a loss of Rs 59 crore, against a profit of Rs 7.31 crore in the previous fiscal. Earlier in July 2018, it also said that it looks to take its revenue to Rs 1,500 crore by FY19.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

How a successful AI debut prompted PolicyBazaar to venture into a brand new business vertical w...


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

CAIT announces protest against ecommerce giants Amazon and Flipkart

Press Trust of India

Started with 2 employees and Rs 2 lakh investment, this laundry startup now has OYO and Ford as clients

Apurva P

Contrarian View: The case for SoftBank and Masayoshi Son's audacious bets on tech startups across the world

Shradha Sharma

Paytm plans to invest Rs 500 Cr in tech startups

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Chase your dream - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Platinum preferred: How platinum defines the new men of character

Team YS

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Lido Learning raises $3M in Series A from Ronnie Screwvala, others

Sujata Sangwan

India’s largest banking API developer platform YES Fintech Developer Hub by YES BANK is here

Team YS

Twitterati can't keep calm as Alibaba breaks Singles' Day record

Suman Singh

Netflix India revenue grew 8X, profits surged 25X in 2018-19

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Recruiter exchange CBREX raises $1.1M in equity

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore