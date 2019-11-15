[Funding alert] Gurugram-based Burger Singh raises undisclosed funding led by RB Investments

With this funding, Burger Singh plans to open more restaurants and double its workforce by adding another 400 people through its restaurant network in the next 18 months.

By Tarush Bhalla
15th Nov 2019
Burger Singh, an Indian burger brand on Friday said that it has received an undisclosed amount of funding led by Singapore-based venture capital firm, RB Investments. The venture capital firm was also an early-stage investor in the food delivery unicorn, Swiggy.


The funding round also saw participation from existing investors - Ashish Dhavan and Sanjeev Bhikchandani. Other investors who joined in this round include - Salgaocar Family Office of Goa, Raghuvanshi Investments Pvt. Ltd., the family office of Sona Groups' MD Sanjay Kapoor, as well as, Vikramaditya Mohan Thapar Family Trust.


To date, the brand has raised an estimated amount of $6 million.


Burger Singh

Kabir Jeet Singh, Founder & CEO, Burger Singh

With this funding, the Gurugram-based company plans to drive growth by opening both company-owned, as well as, franchisee-owned restaurants. The brand also plans to double its workforce by adding another 400 people through its restaurant network in the next 18 months.


Speaking on the growth of the brand, Kabir Jeet Singh, Founder and CEO, Burger Singh, said,


“The online burger delivery segment’s growth-rate has only been second to that of Biryanis, and I feel we are in a good position to capitalise on our early successes. We have a really good product that we are very confident of, and I think we have been able to achieve consistency of quality and service, which has been rewarded by the consumer via high repeat rates. We want to maintain our rate of growth at a comfortable and steady pace."


Currently, Burger Singh claims to have served 18.6 million people through its network.


In total, it has 23 restaurants based in the Delhi-NCR and four more spread across Nagpur, Dehradun, and Jaipur. 


Burger Singh also has an international presence through the franchisee route and has opened four outlets in the last 12 months in London - the latest format being a food truck set-up at the Excel exhibition centre, London.


Founder Kabir Jeet Singh worked at Beer Cafe for a couple of years before opening the first Burger Singh outlet in November 2014 at Golf Course Road, Gurugram.



(Edited by Suman Singh)


Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush Bhalla 

