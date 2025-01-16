Automotive components manufacturer Dhoot Transmission Group has raised a strategic growth investment from private investment firm Bain Capital.

The partnership is designed to leverage Dhoot’s global automotive expertise and deep value-creation capabilities to support the company’s growth, it said in a statement.

The investment will support Dhoot in strengthening its leadership in high-demand automotive segments, fostering continued innovation, and support global expansion through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, the company added.

“Our journey over the past two decades has been defined by a commitment to innovation, quality, and trust,” said Rahul Dhoot, Founder and CEO of Dhoot Transmission Group.

“Their strategic expertise and integrity make them the perfect partner to help us scale globally and pursue emerging opportunities that deliver value to our customers worldwide,” he added.

The company employs more than 10,000 people across over 20 manufacturing facilities in India, the UK, Slovakia, and Thailand.

“Dhoot's entrepreneurial culture, customer focus, and investments in cutting-edge technology have also now positioned the company at the forefront of several high-growth segments. We are excited to partner with Rahul and the Dhoot Transmission team to build on their impressive growth journey and help drive expansion through M&A and technology partnerships,” said Rishi Mandawat, Partner at Bain Capital.

Saahil Bhatia, Managing Director at Bain Capital, said, he sees significant opportunities for Dhoot to expand both organically and inorganically, accelerate exports, and enhance their global footprint.