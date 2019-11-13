[Funding alert] Sunstone Eduversity raises Rs 11.3 Cr in seed funding led by Prime Venture

Sunstone will use the fresh funds to build its network of colleges across various cities and strengthen its efforts in creating industry-ready professionals by investing in technology and curriculum.

By Thimmaya Poojary
13th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech startup focussed on the MBA institutes has raised Rs 11.3 crore in seed funding led by Prime Venture Partners, along with LetsVenture, PS1 Ventures, and Rajul Garg.


The company will use the fresh funds to build its network of colleges across various cities and strengthen its efforts in creating industry-ready professionals by investing in technology and curriculum.


At present, Sunstone has five partner institutions in three cities with 300 students. It is planning to partner with 10 more colleges and is looking to achieve a 7x growth in student enrollments with more than 2,000 students across nine cities in 2020.


Sunstone

Sunstone Eduversity founders: Ashish Munjal (left) Piyush Nangru

Also Read

How this Mumbai startup achieved a 100 percent MoM revenue growth teaching kids to code


Founded by IMT-Ghaziabad alumnus Ashish Munjal and Piyush Nangru, Sunstone focusses on those MBA institutes which find it challenging to fill in students and more importantly, to place these graduates with jobs.


According to a recent study, only 36.4 percent of MBA graduates are considered employable. Another statistic shows that only 37 percent of MBA graduates across India are placed. Students who graduate from the top 100 colleges are employable, whereas students who graduate from 3,900 other colleges are not taught the right skill-sets, and the education quality, in general, is low. The curriculum taught in most of these MBA colleges is mainly theoretical and hasn’t been updated for years.


Sunstone provides an end-to-end framework which includes the curriculum, teaching faculty, and job placements. The USP of Sunstone is the Pay after Placement formal education programme, where students pay a nominal registration fee during enrollment and only after securing a job, they pay the entire course fees of the MBA programme, which is 10 times the monthly salary.


Ashish Munjal, Co-Founder, Sunstone Eduversity, said,


We are making higher education accountable. Our model can produce industry-ready professionals who can start contributing towards an organisation’s success right from the beginning. This is the only higher education program where the success of the education provider is completely aligned with the student’s success.” 


Sunstone also works closely with corporates to develop industry-ready specialisations such as BFSI, logistics, sales management, digital marketing, among others. These programmes are designed to equip the students with the required expertise to tackle everyday business problems and build competencies across industry verticals.


Amit Somani, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners, said,


“In the last few decades, higher education in India has hardly seen any innovation whether in curriculum or methodology. With one of the largest youth workforce in the world and rapidly evolving new-age jobs and businesses, there is a dire need for industry-ready professionals in India. Sunstone is addressing this with technology-led pedagogy and a highly attractive business model, the Pay after Placement model brings in accountability for the students.”


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

Decoding the future of edtech, one learning at a time 


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Facebook launches integrated payments on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger

Sohini Mitter

[Startup Bharat] Beyond OYO and five-stars, Chandigarh-based LivingStone Stays is changing how Indians travel with experiential stay offerings

Debolina Biswas

18-year-old coder launches startup with Rs 5,000, reports revenues of Rs 1 crore in 3 years

Vishal Krishna

Amazon launches Project Zero in India designed to eliminate counterfeit products

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
How Freshworks’ Girish Mathrubootham is readying for an IPO (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

B2B food company Elior India announces the launch of platform El Chef

Sindhu Kashyap

Ola Electric brings PE fund advisor BVR Subbu onto its board

Sampath Putrevu

Budget 2020: FinMin seeks suggestions for rationalising income tax, other duties

Press Trust of India

Elon Musk reveals plans to build Tesla’s fourth Gigafactory in Berlin

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Funding alert] Smarten Spaces raises $12M in Series A from Symphony International Holdings

Press Trust of India

Sequoia and YC-backed Razorpay offers ESOP buyback for existing and former employees

Debolina Biswas

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore