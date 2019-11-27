[Funding alert] Supply chain solutions provider Holisol raises Rs 20 Cr from BlackSoil Capital

New Delhi-based supply chain solutions provider Holisol Logistics has raised Rs 20 crore in asset finance from Mumbai-based NBFC BlackSoil Capital.





Holisol raised equity capital from CLSA and Datavision in earlier rounds. The company said the current round of funds from BlackSoil will be channeled into strengthening and capacity-building for the Holisol team, eliminating existing liabilities, and business expansion efforts. With this fresh influx of capital, the management hopes to continue creating value for its customers through innovation in technology, leadership, and relationships.





Founded in 2009 by Manish Ahuja, Naveen Rawat, and Rahul S Dogar, Holisol offers an array of solutions aimed at holistically addressing the supply chain requirements of OEMs, manufacturers, retailers, brands, and marketplaces. Its portfolio of solutions include inbound and outbound supply chain, fulfilment, consulting, and technology services.









Rahul Dogar, Founder, Holisol, said,





“We aim to provide solutions that fit our customers’ business requirements, rather than offering standard “products” which require the customer to fit in. Holisol has therefore created a value proposition of design-implement-manage to offer clients an experience of working with what feels like their own extended team.”





Now, Holisol maintains a pan-India presence, managing close to one million square feet of warehouse space across 27 fulfilment centers. Its illustrious portfolio of clients include International Tractors, Escorts, Chase New Holland, Oriflame, Amway, and Herbalife amongst others. The company recorded 112 percent CAGR growth in the last five years, undeterred by competition from the likes of DHL, Future Supply Chain, TVS Logistics, and CHEP India.





BlackSoil Capital, which is promoted by three prominent family offices – Shashi Kiran Shetty, promoters of AllCargo Logistics; Gala Group, promoters of Navneet Education Ltd; and Mumbai-based realty expert Virendra Gala; has successfully concluded around 35 venture debt transactions so far.





Ankur Bansal, Wholetime Director, BlackSoil Capital Private Limited, said,





“Holisol has a unique business model with an intense focus on creating strategies that address specific supply-chain issues of customers. Also, the company is EBIDTA positive and its unit economics are strong. The last few quarters have witnessed a lot of volatility in the NBFC space, as liquidity has not been easily available for the broader market but the companies/NBFCs which have robust underwriting platforms have been able to turn this into an opportunity for growth”.





(Edited by Megha Reddy)







