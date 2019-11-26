[Funding alert] Tech-enabled platform for kiranas Gully Network raises Rs 5 Cr from Orios Venture Partners

Gully Network uses a tech-enabled platform to take care of the entire value chain for offline retailers and helps them generate additional income while modernising their stores.

By Tarush Bhalla
26th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Tech-enabled chain for small kirana stores, Gully Network Retail, on Tuesday, announced the closure of its seed round of Rs 5 crore from Orios Venture Partners.


The startup was founded in August 2019. by IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad alumni Ajay Nain and Prateek Chaturvedi. It aims to organise offline retail stores, which, according to the founders, comprise nearly 95 percent of the grocery retail category today.


In a statement, Ajay said,


“In the last few years, the Indian grocery retail ecosystem has witnessed new solutions, such as B2B supply, PoS, and finance. However, there is nothing which solves 360-degree pain points of retailers and their hyperlocal consumers. Retailers still waste hours comparing prices on B2B apps and following up with traditional distributors. Hence, we take care of sales, margins, inventory, merchandise and additional income for the retailers in our network, ensuring an increase in net income of retailers with no day to day hassles while enabling them, through technology”


Gully Network

The team at Gully Network

Also Read

Meet the 4 companies that are helping kiranas go digital


Prior to Gully Network, Ajay also co-founded rental startup Rentomojo but quit the startup last October. 


Gully Network provides a tech-enabled platform that takes care of the entire value chain for retailers and helps them generate additional income while modernising their store end to end.


According to the company, there are close to 15 million small format kirana stores in the country that suffer from issues of lack of data-based reordering, static margins, rising costs of wages and rent while being offline, and are unable to take advantage of discoverability on online delivery players by consumers preferring that channel.


Under Gully Network, these stores will be able to address all these issues and thus, behave like a large and modern chain of stores.


At present, Gully Network operates in Bengaluru and has 25 stores in its chain and aims to have one store in every one kilometre radius across the country. 


Anup Jain, Managing Partner at Orios Venture Partners said,


“Indian grocery retail market is approximately 70 percent of total the retail market in India. However, we have seen little transformation on ground in the 15 million small format kirana stores which comprise over 90 percent of this market even today. We are excited to invest in the strong team in Gully Network Retail which has the potential to lead this transformation through technology and form the largest chain of modern format small stores in India”


Apart from Gully Network, Orios has also invested in startups including Pharmeasy, GoMechanic, Country Delight, Beato, MoneyOnClick amongst others.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Healthtech startup BeatO raises Rs 11.75 Cr funding led by Orios Venture Partners

Also Read

Why Orios Ventures is betting on the next 300 million consumers in small towns


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How the Virat Kohli brand helped this innerwear company hit Rs 40 Cr ARR in just a few months

Vishal Krishna

With Rs 5 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is reaching for the stars

Thimmaya Poojary

After Australia, NZ, and parts of UK, Ola sets sights on London

Sindhu Kashyaap

WhatsApp to invest $250,000-worth ad credits in Indian startup community

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
National Milk Day and India's Rs 9,168 billion dairy market
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

After Australia, NZ, and parts of UK, Ola sets sights on London

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Luxury Ayurvedic beauty brand Just Herbs raises $1.5M in Pre-Series A round, led by Roots Ventures

Tarush Bhalla

How Google Pay used user experience to make a mark in India’s congested fintech market

Sampath Putrevu

[Funding alert] Vehicle maintenance startup FirstU raises seed round from India Quotient, others

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Yulu raises $8M in Series A funding led by Bajaj Auto

Sindhu Kashyaap

How an angel investor’s wish list can help a startup scale

Aravind S

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore