[Funding alert] Tech platform Do Your Thng (DYT) raises $150K from angel investors

Do Your Thng (DYT) will use the funding to expand the team, get more creators on-board, and tie-up with brands and other organisations.

By Apurva P
21st Nov 2019
Tech platform Do Your Thng (DYT) has raised $1,50,000 from angel investors Puneet Chandra (Founder and Joint Managing Director at Skootr Global Private Limited), Sorabh Agarwal (Former MD of Copal Partners), Amit Dharod, and Girish Minocha, among others.


According to the statement released by the company, the funds will be utilised to expand the team, get more creators onboard and tie-up with brands and other organisations to help them up their game.


Commenting on the investment received, Ankit Agarwal, Founder of Do Your Thng (DYT) said,


DYT within months of its operation has successfully worked wonders for brands such as Mastercard India, Havells, etc, thus bringing engagement for the brands. With increased investor interest, we plan to expand the team, improve the technology and go further with the associations.”


Based in Gurugram, Do Your Thng was started by Ankit in 2018. It is a shared economy platform for digital assets. The platform acts like a creators’ community that offers brands the potential of connecting with millions of social media users. Its app allows active users the chance to earn from their posts by supporting brands, products, and issues.


The DYT app can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India.


The startup operates on a broker based revenue model where a percentage of total spends is charged to maintain and scale the platform.


DYT had previously raised an undisclosed amount from prominent individual angel investors, Sorabh Agarwal, Pawan Kumar, Girish Minocha, Proteek Dey, and Rahul Verma. The team is planning to raise more investments this year, and to expand its coverage and employee strength all over India. 


For brands, DYT claims to provide a secure marketplace to find the right creators for their product and/or service and get the word out there through paid campaigns.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Apurva P

