[Funding alert] Vehicle maintenance startup FirstU raises seed round from India Quotient, others

The first round of funding the startup received will go into expanding the team as well as strengthening FirstU's product offering.

By Sujata Sangwan
26th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

FirstU, a Bengaluru-based startup for vehicle maintenance, has announced it has raised an undisclosed amount of seed funding from India Quotient, FirstCheque, Farooq Adam (Co-founder of Fynd) and other angel investors.


Madhukar Sinha, Partner, India Quotient, said,


“Car servicing is a very opaque experience with lack of trust for the customer. I believe FirstU can provide transparency and consumer power by becoming a layer between workshops and consumers to ensure transparency, service quality, and affordability through monthly subscriptions.”

The first round of funding the startup received will go into building and expanding the team as well as further strengthening the offering of the product. 


FirstU

FirstU Founders- Anwar Sadad and Muhammed Rizwan 

Also Read

[Funding alert] Vehicle maintenance startup Hoopy raises undisclosed amount from Lead Angels, V...


Founded in 2017 by Muhammed Rizwan and Anwar Sadad, FirstU provides a subscription-based system for vehicle owners to get all their vehicle maintenance needs solved in a hassle-free, convenient, and affordable way. The subscription covers periodic services, deep interior washes, unlimited doorstep assistance, unlimited roadside assistance, and unlimited repair assistance at affordable monthly payment, a statement said. It has partnered with reputed brands for sourcing parts and providing services to its customers to ensure that a standard quality and customer experience is provided. 


Muhammed Rizwan, Co-founder and CEO, FirstU, said, 


“The seed round of funding will go into building and expanding the team as well as further strengthening the offering of the product.”


“At FirstU, we don’t believe in taking care of the car for only periodic services – all needs and concerns are addressed, through the year, under a single-window subscription, making it hassle-free and affordable by lowering prices, providing flexibility with small monthly payments, and without compromising on quality,” adds Rizwan.  


According to Anwar Sadad, Co-founder & COO, FirstU, “The customer can subscribe and book the services at a click of a button from the website and FirstU will ensure the delivery of the services. The periodic services are carried out at branded centres or FirstU authorised high-quality service centres under the supervision of a technically experienced FirstU service advisor.”



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)

Also Read

Quikr forays into vehicle maintenance services, acquires Bengaluru-based Stepni


 

 


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Yulu raises $8M in Series A funding led by Bajaj Auto

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Luxury Ayurvedic beauty brand Just Herbs raises $1.5M in Pre-Series A round, led by Roots Ventures

Tarush Bhalla

After Australia, NZ, and parts of UK, Ola sets sights on London

Sindhu Kashyaap

With Rs 5 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is reaching for the stars

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
National Milk Day and India's Rs 9,168 billion dairy market
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

After Australia, NZ, and parts of UK, Ola sets sights on London

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Luxury Ayurvedic beauty brand Just Herbs raises $1.5M in Pre-Series A round, led by Roots Ventures

Tarush Bhalla

How Google Pay used user experience to make a mark in India’s congested fintech market

Sampath Putrevu

[Funding alert] Yulu raises $8M in Series A funding led by Bajaj Auto

Sindhu Kashyaap

How an angel investor’s wish list can help a startup scale

Aravind S

Apple making iPhone XR in India, Salcomp to invest Rs 2,000 Cr in 5 years: IT minister

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore