[Funding alert] Vehicle maintenance startup FirstU raises seed round from India Quotient, others

FirstU, a Bengaluru-based startup for vehicle maintenance, has announced it has raised an undisclosed amount of seed funding from India Quotient, FirstCheque, Farooq Adam (Co-founder of Fynd) and other angel investors.





Madhukar Sinha, Partner, India Quotient, said,





“Car servicing is a very opaque experience with lack of trust for the customer. I believe FirstU can provide transparency and consumer power by becoming a layer between workshops and consumers to ensure transparency, service quality, and affordability through monthly subscriptions.”

The first round of funding the startup received will go into building and expanding the team as well as further strengthening the offering of the product.





FirstU Founders- Anwar Sadad and Muhammed Rizwan





Founded in 2017 by Muhammed Rizwan and Anwar Sadad, FirstU provides a subscription-based system for vehicle owners to get all their vehicle maintenance needs solved in a hassle-free, convenient, and affordable way. The subscription covers periodic services, deep interior washes, unlimited doorstep assistance, unlimited roadside assistance, and unlimited repair assistance at affordable monthly payment, a statement said. It has partnered with reputed brands for sourcing parts and providing services to its customers to ensure that a standard quality and customer experience is provided.





Muhammed Rizwan, Co-founder and CEO, FirstU, said,





“The seed round of funding will go into building and expanding the team as well as further strengthening the offering of the product.”





“At FirstU, we don’t believe in taking care of the car for only periodic services – all needs and concerns are addressed, through the year, under a single-window subscription, making it hassle-free and affordable by lowering prices, providing flexibility with small monthly payments, and without compromising on quality,” adds Rizwan.





According to Anwar Sadad, Co-founder & COO, FirstU, “The customer can subscribe and book the services at a click of a button from the website and FirstU will ensure the delivery of the services. The periodic services are carried out at branded centres or FirstU authorised high-quality service centres under the supervision of a technically experienced FirstU service advisor.”









