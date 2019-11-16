How Groww leverages technology to eliminate hassles at every step of the customer’s investing journey

Technology has entered almost every area of our lives, from online customer support to facial recognition to self-driving cars. But how good is technology when it comes to managing money? Quite good, since the adoption of technology in investment management is now empowering companies to do things they couldn’t do before. Investment platform Groww is one such company that’s leveraging the power of technology to make investing simple for millennials.





Founded in 2017 by Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Neeraj Singh, and Ishan Bansal, Groww is India’s fastest-growing investment platform. Despite heavy competition in the wealth management space, the app has been able to differentiate itself and maintain an impressive growth trajectory of 30 percent month-on-month.

A simple personalised experience to manage your money

Groww leverages technology at each user touchpoint to provide a hassle-free experience. Right from onboarding, KYC, to showing relevant funds to investing, the entire flow is automated and paperless, involving minimal manual intervention. For instance, the account creation process on other platforms and banks may take several days, but Groww’s 100% paperless onboarding employs the use of ML and AI based algorithms to verify personal details within seconds, making the process seamless and instant for users. This means that users aren’t being bogged down by a complicated and time-consuming manual process.





“At Groww, we focus heavily on personalisation and tailor the user experience based on the investor profile,” says Harsh Jain, Co-Founder, Groww.

For instance, a first-time investor who needs to get complete his KYC process, will have a different experience as compared to an investor who wants to track his/her external investments using Groww. Technology enables the company to segment their users and create personalised communication and user journeys for all its users.





“To enable this, we use technology like image processing which uses world-class machine learning models. This helps us automate manual workflows, reduce error and increase user ease throughout the journey,” says Harsh.

Their strong tech team is constantly working on ways to make their product easy and secure. At present, their tech stack includes React Native, Springboot, Springcloud, and a microservices-based architecture that allows Groww to scale. All of this combined helps users experience a glitch-free investment process that takes just a few minutes.

A buddy for your funds

To scale their support capabilities, apart from an excellent support team, the platform also has an intelligent self-serve help and support section for ready redressal of investment-related issues.





Powered by technology, the Groww app has been designed to be like a buddy who understands millennials and helps them invest seamlessly. Over 30 lakh users, a majority of who are first-time investors, will vouch for this. With Groww, there’s no best time to start investing, it’s always the best time.







