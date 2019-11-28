How MarTech can turn festive marketing into profits for any brand

The festive season calls for innovative marketing and MarTech addresses this aptly. Instead of the usual festive paraphernalia that brands harness, it’s time to think out-of-the-box or in this case use a tech box - an Alexa or Google Assistant to spice up your marketing strategy.

By Mitesh Kothari
28th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

With great diversity comes a great number of festivals.


Festivals in India are like hotspots of emotion and celebration laid out throughout the year. And it’s important for marketers to leverage these emotions - in one way or another - to make their products/services a part of these celebrations.


Sounds like a good idea, right? 


Unfortunately, every marketer out there thinks in the exact same way.


festive-sale-image


So, the perennial festive season is now crowded with sales, wishing posts, and ads from every brand that wants to remain “connected” to their audience - each trying to push the envelope in their own way, to stand out among the others.


Each trying to make their voice heard - by hook or by crook.

Every Festival Ever

This, naturally, results in most brands getting into a contest of “who’s the loudest of them all.” It has a counter-productive effect on the consumers - they can, quite easily, spot the marketing tactics under the guise of festive cheer.


The deliberate attempt to rouse “festive” emotions is precisely what makes it not happen.


For instance, Chatt Puja, Christmas or New Year’s Eve, all are big celebratory occasions in the country, so every brand has some or the other major campaign, sale, and/or product launch, lined up for the festive season.


Most advertisements have essentially the same tone, the same message, and predictably the same greetings. This makes the consumers turn a deaf ear to anything that marketers have to say.

Solution: MarTech

You, as a marketer, have to be smarter, not louder.


Enter MarTech.


We know marketing is the act of promoting and selling products and services and we know technology is the application of scientific knowledge for practical purposes. 


When these two are fused together what we get is MarTech. It refers to various initiatives and tools developed that use technologies to meet the needs of modern marketing. 


Artificial Intelligence, chatbots, augmented reality and voice (Alexa and Google Home) are some popular and brilliant applications of MarTech innovations. 


With this, modern marketing has become a lot quicker and way more cost effective with marketers being able to access huge amounts of data in no time. It also enables deeper insights about target audiences and the ability to tweak strategy when required.

Why MarTech?

But what does MarTech have to do with Christmas, or any other festival for that matter?


When you have the technology for such focussed targeting with so many distinct applications, it would be a crime not to use it to create a unique user experience!


Like how Flipkart did with its haggle-bot, creating an immersive voice-based experience on the Google Assistant that allowed users to barter, haggle and negotiate the best deal possible on feature products for all of India ahead of the Big Billion Days sale.


Or how Sephora did it with Sephora Virtual Artist, which scans your face, figures out where your lips and eyes are, and lets you try on different looks.


Or how Zero, the Bollywood movie, created hype around their protagonist, Bauua Singh, by adding a Bauua “skill” onto Amazon’s Alexa. Users got to listen to Bauua’s quirky, witty and distinctive persona with a simple command, “Alexa, open Bauua from Zero.”

Conclusion

With technology becoming an integral part of the average consumer’s daily life, marketers have to become innovative and creative in application, in order to stay ahead of the game.


Then again, at the end of the day, technology is still just a tool. It’s only as good as the one wielding it. 


It’s a powerful tool, nonetheless, so wield it well.


(Edited by Suruchi Kapur- Gomes)

Also Read

Hyderabad startup TruePush is looking to win customers and boost engagement with its ‘free-forever’ strategy


(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Mitesh Kothari
Mitesh Kothari is the co-founder at White Rivers Media, one of India's fastest growing digital agency. They have worked with brands like Red Chillies Entertainment, Myntra, One Plus, Vedanta Group, ALTBalaji, Lenskart, Viacom18, Tata CLiQ, Dun & Bradstreet etc.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The story of the Gurugram startup that busted IT firm CEO for furnishing fake IIT, IIM degrees

Ramarko Sengupta

Rapido revenue jumps 13X to Rs 10.64 Cr in FY19, losses widen

Sutrishna Ghosh

How this Tirupur founder's bootstrapped cloud tech startup was acquired by L&T Infotech for over Rs 100 Cr

Thimmaya Poojary

Google Shopping is a hit in India; search giant rolls out new features

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
WhatsApp India reports first profitable year; Blackbuck raises Rs 56 Cr in debt and equity
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding Alert] Biotechnology startup Zumutor Biologics raises $4M in Series A2 round

Tarush Bhalla

CarDekho Group acquires Carmudi Philippines, expands Southeast Asia play

Tarush Bhalla

VidStatus parent QuVideo onboards Sowmya Keshava to lead and expand India ops

Rashi Varshney

India's share in software product market miniscule: MeitY

Press Trust of India

Rapido revenue jumps 13X to Rs 10.64 Cr in FY19, losses widen

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Funding alert] Venture Catalysts invests in healthtech startup WonDRx

Apurva P

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore