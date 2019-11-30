NATHEALTH and NHA to set up accelerator programme to support healthcare startups

As a part of its 6th Annual Summit, apex healthcare industry body NATHEALTH in association with National Health Authority (NHA), Government of India organised a carnival for healthcare startups in Delhi around the themes of digital health, investment, skilling, and mainstreaming innovation to drive a stronger healthcare narrative.





The NHA is an independent autonomous body responsible for the implementation of PM-JAY across the country. It is headed by a full-time CEO and governed by a governing board chaired by the Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare.





Indu Bhushan, CEO, NHA and Sudarshan Ballal, President, NATHEALTH with their team during the NHA-NATHEALTH Startup Carnival in New Delhi

The carnival aimed at supporting healthcare startups with access to capital and market, industry partnerships, mentorship and technology development assistance. Sessions with mentors and storytelling along with funding opportunities (B2B meetings) and exclusive video on the startups were the main highlights of the Carnival. During B2B meetings startups and their representatives explored huge business opportunities as well.

Indu Bhushan, CEO, NHA, said,





“We have been witnessing a plethora of healthcare innovations happening across the country and it is crucial to empower them by providing the right support. Our main objective was to showcase an enabling healthcare innovation ecosystem that supports healthcare innovators and provides them with opportunities to partner and scale.”

“Ambitious scheme like Ayushman Bharat needs the energy and innovation spirit of the young India. I hope startups will provide us the solutions to bridge the current demand-supply gap and ensure quality service to 500+ million people,” he added.

Overall, around 200 startups participated in the carnival and met interested investors and other key stakeholders at the two-day carnival. During the carnival, they were made aware of policy reforms, incentives, incubation prospects and industry linkages. The carnival also provided students and researchers from various tech institutes an insight into the evolving startup ecosystem.





“NATHEALTH and NHA have already agreed to create the future of Indian healthcare through an accelerator programme that supports startups to grow and to collaborate better with the government and industry. We aim to provide support to innovation through startups by leveraging our member’s product and technology expertise, global network, and capital partners,” said Sudarshan Ballal, President, NATHEALTH.

Startup like Health Vectors, Wellthy Therapeutics, PeeSafe - Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited, Cyclops Medtech, OncoStem Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd, Kvayat Medical Pvt. Ltd., Doxper, IMPACT GURU, CARING ( Mahajan Imaging), NanoHealth, niroggyan, Akna Medical, Medikabazaar, VVP Healthcare, Erfolglifesciences, Stay Happi, Sanskritech Smart Solutions, Incredible Devices, InnAccel, BeatO (Health ARX Technologies), HealthCubed, Zipline International, NIRAMAI Health Analytix, Meddo, among others, showcased their products and services at the kiosks at the carnival, which also opened engagement gateways amongst academia, startup incubators and accelerators, private industry and investors.





“Entrepreneurship and a vibrant startup ecosystem is an absolute necessity to compete with the circle of innovation in healthcare. The NATHEALTH-NHA initiative is a great step in that direction and one of the several value-adding initiatives of NATHEALTH to Indian and global healthcare,” said Amit Mookim, Managing Director, IQVIA South Asia, who is also the leader for the NATHEALTH Innovation and Entrepreneurship Track.









(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)







