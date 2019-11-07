How PayPal is penetrating India’s vast Fintech market

Founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Ken Howery, Luke Nosek, Yu Pan and Max Levchin, eBay-owned PayPal launched its India-operations in November 2017 and went to the mass market by April 2018.





Speaking about the fundamental differences between PayPal and other payment players, Navin Mistry, Director of Mid-market for PayPal India, highlighted the propositions of safety and security.





In a two-sided network, which has merchants and consumers, PayPal tracks the volumes and the flow of each transaction, maintaining a detailed history. If a consumer does not get his or her product delivered or if it is faulty, PayPal reimburses the entire amount to the consumer.





Mistry said, “The value proposition for us in India as compared to our global markets is the ‘buyer-seller protection’. We do not only pass the money from point A to point B, but also protect both sides. Whether it is an Indian or a global merchant, consumers are also protected if something goes wrong with the delivery of the product.”





Navin says that PayPal does not pass on the financial credentials of the consumer to either the merchant or any third parties. The only communication with the merchant is about whether the transaction is successful or not.





As for the merchants, they can register on the platform with zero upfront or registration fee, seamlessly integrate with their websites and use the platform for invoicing.

Differentiation in India

The company has been attempting to surpass the regulation barriers in India, owing to its global roots, because of which its data is stored on global servers, but not locally.





As part of its operating setup in India, PayPal works with plenty of merchant partners, and currently is working on proposing data localisation with all of them, as mandated by the Reserve Bank of India.





However, PayPal has differentiation in its product offerings with respect to the Indian market.





“For a couple of merchants, we have something called automatic payments, where the users do not have to enter any OTPs, but the payments get processed with a single click. They would have to activate this system once every three months with their credit cards. If you are a Dunzo user, you would know by now how frictionless, the payment experience is.”





He further says that OTPs are only meant to signify authorisation but they do not necessarily guarantee protection or security, whether it is for the product or your money.





Recently, PayPal announced an expansion of its presence in India with the launch of its third global technology centre in Hyderabad, following the acquisition of fraud prevention platform Simility in 2018.





The Hyderabad centre would focus on leveraging PayPal's extensive expertise in data science, risk management, and machine learning to empower small and medium-sized businesses to identify and protect themselves from fraud.





