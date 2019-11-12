Singapore’s central bank develops blockchain-based prototype for multi-currency payments

The prototype blockchain network, developed by MAS, in collaboration with JP Morgan and Temasek is undergoing industry testing to determine its ability to integrate with commercial blockchain applications.

By Tarush Bhalla
12th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Singapore's financial regulator has developed a blockchain-based prototype that enables payments to be carried out in different currencies on the same network.


The prototype network, developed by MAS in collaboration with JP Morgan and Temasek, has the potential to improve cost efficiencies for businesses. It is currently undergoing industry testing to determine its ability to integrate with commercial blockchain applications.


Singapore
Also Read

With $15M funding, this Singapore-based fintech company plans to leverage inward remittance mar...


The applications that were successfully tested are being showcased at the Singapore Fintech Festival and Singapore Week of Innovation and TeCHnology (SFF x SWITCH) 2019. 


The development marks the latest milestone for Project Ubin which is into its fifth phase. Project Ubin, a collaborative project with the fintech industry, explores the use of blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT), for settlement of payments and securities.


Building on the work of Phase IV of Project Ubin, the payments network will provide interfaces for other blockchain networks to connect and integrate seamlessly. 


It will also offer additional features to support cases such as Delivery-versus-Payment (DvP) settlement 

with private exchanges, conditional payments and escrow for trade, and payment commitments for trade finance.


Beyond technical experimentation, the fifth phase of Project Ubin sought to determine the commercial viability and value of the blockchain-based payments network. 


Chia Song Hwee, President and Chief Operating Officer, Temasek, said, 


“Blockchain technology has great potential in transforming businesses and opening up new business opportunities. To better understand the impact and value of blockchain technology, we are pleased to have partnered with MAS and JP Morgan for the Ubin platform.”


Till date, MAS and its partners have engaged in more than 40 financial and non-financial firms to explore the potential benefits of the network.


Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer, MAS, said,


 “There is growing evidence now that blockchain-based payments networks can enhance cost efficiencies and create new opportunities for businesses. We hope this development will encourage other central banks to conduct similar trials, and we will make the technical specifications publicly accessible to accelerate these efforts. We look forward to linking up with more blockchain networks to improve cross-border connectivity. This will be a big step forward in making cross-border transactions faster, cheaper, and safer.”


Accenture has been commissioned to publish the project report in early 2020. The report will describe the blockchain use cases that would benefit from a blockchain-based payments network and set out additional features that the network could provide.


Note: YourStory is in Singapore covering the Singapore Fintech Festival.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

100 Indian MSMEs to participate in Singapore export forum to boost trade in ASEAN region


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Netflix India revenue grew 8X, profits surged 25X in 2018-19

Sohini Mitter

Fintech startup Open partners with Visa; launches business credit card for SMEs

Apurva P

[Startup Bharat] Beyond OYO and five-stars, Chandigarh-based LivingStone Stays is changing how Indians travel with experiential stay offerings

Debolina Biswas

The woman who helped Sachin and Binny Bansal hire talent at Flipkart has now built a HRtech ‘startup for startups’

Tarush Bhalla
Daily Capsule
Alibaba Singles' Day 2019 rakes in $38.4B; How unicorns are writing India's startup story
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Bengaluru Tech Summit to begin from November 18

Thimmaya Poojary

Fintech startup Open partners with Visa; launches business credit card for SMEs

Apurva P

[Funding alert] Singapore headquartered SuperGaming raises $1.3M in seed round

Debolina Biswas

MSDE presents NEAs to 30 entrepreneurs, 6 organisations

Debolina Biswas

Zomato Gold to have better deals and offers, free valet parking soon: Deepinder Goyal

Rashi Varshney

Transformation of logistics sector with AI and other modern technologies

Sumit Sharma

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore