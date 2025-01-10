Top humanoid robot companies to watch out for in 2025

The world is on the brink of the next wave of technological advancement: robotics. As we continue to witness extraordinary progress in artificial intelligence (AI), the evolution of humanoid robots is quickly taking centre stage.

These robots—designed to mirror human form and function—are poised to transform industries across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and beyond.

In this article, we will explore some of the industry's leading innovators who are making unique contributions to the development of humanoid robots!

Top humanoid robot companies you need to watch out for in 2025!

1. Tesla Optimus

Tesla's humanoid robot, Optimus, unveiled in 2021, is designed to assist with logistics, manufacturing and even everyday tasks such as household chores. This 5 feet 8 inches robot uses Tesla’s self-driving technology designed to fill gaps in labour markets by performing repetitive and dangerous jobs.

Affordable and adaptable, Optimus could soon become a major player in humanoid robotics, particularly for use in homes, factories, and warehouses. With Tesla's expertise in AI and robotics, Optimus is poised to reshape the future of work.

Tesla’s $1.24 trillion valuation and AI expertise position Optimus to revolutionise industries and drive major cost reductions.

2. Figure AI

Figure AI is a US-based firm that builds AI-powered humanoid robots with advanced mobility. Their flagship robots Figure 01 and 02 are designed to navigate complex environments and perform physical tasks, such as lifting or walking downstairs.

By combining machine learning with mechanical design, Figure AI aims to create robots that can work alongside humans and handle intensive tasks in industries like logistics.

Key takeaway: With a $2.6 billion valuation, Figure AI is rapidly growing, raising significant funds for its innovative humanoid robotic solutions.

3. Agility Robotics

Based in Oregon, Agility Robotics is known for its bipedal robots, including Cassie and Digit. Cassie made headlines in 2022 when it broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest 100-meter dash by a bipedal robot, completing the race in just 24.73 seconds.

Meanwhile, Digit is built for practical applications, able to walk across uneven terrain and carry up to 16 kg. Digit’s human-like movements make it well-suited for complex tasks like material handling and delivery, offering solutions for logistics and supply chains.

Key takeaway: Agility Robotics raised $150 million in funds at a valuation of $1 billion, partnering with giants like Ford to lead automation in logistics and material handling.

4. Boston Dynamics

Boston Dynamics, renowned for its quadrupedal robots like Spot, has also made significant advancements in humanoid robotics. Its humanoid robot, Atlas, is capable of performing impressive stunts like backflips and parkour.

Atlas is designed for tasks in hazardous environments, such as search and rescue. With continuous improvements in AI, Boston Dynamics is a leading player in humanoid robotics, focusing on robots that can handle physically challenging and risky jobs.

Key takeaway: Acquired for $1.1 billion, Boston Dynamics, now part of Hyundai, dominates robotics with advanced robots like Spot and Atlas.

5. 1X

1X is a San Francisco-based firm that develops highly dexterous humanoid robots, like 1X+, capable of fine motor skills and performing complex tasks. Their focus is on human-robot collaboration, with robots designed to work with people in homes or workplaces.

With robots like EVE and NEO, 1X is developing humanoid robots that can assist with everything from household chores to industrial work, all while enhancing human productivity and efficiency.

Key takeaway: Last year raised $135 million, 1X is expanding rapidly, focusing on human-robot collaboration and groundbreaking innovations in dexterous robotics.

6. Apptronik

Apptronik’s humanoid robot, Apollo, is designed for versatility across industries. Apollo’s modular design allows it to perform a range of tasks, including construction, production, manufacturing, etc.

Powered by AI, Apptronik’s robots are highly adaptable to work in various environments. Their robots are geared toward automating tasks across sectors, driving productivity in industries that require flexible solutions.

Key takeaway: Apptronik is positioning itself as a leader in the modular humanoid robot race with its offering Apollo. 4

The bottom line

Humanoid robots are advancing at an incredible rate, and companies like Tesla Optimus, Figure AI, Agility Robotics, Boston Dynamics, 1X, and Apptronik are at the forefront of this revolution. Each of these innovators is pushing the boundaries of what humanoid robots can do, whether it’s enhancing human-robot collaboration or automating complex tasks. The day may come soon when robots work alongside us in everyday life, transforming industries and improving our quality of life in ways we can only imagine!