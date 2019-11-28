[Funding alert] Venture Catalysts invests in healthtech startup WonDRx

The startup plans to utilise the funding to provide AI-based healthcare solutions for all stakeholders.

By Apurva P
28th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Venture Catalysts has invested an undisclosed amount in heathtech startup WonDRx as part of its seed round. The startup plans to utilise funding to provide AI-based healthcare solutions for all stakeholders.


Mumbai-based WonDRx is a prescription digitising firm that organises handwritten Rx or receipts without forcing any change of behavior for any doctor. It has audios and videos embedded in it to inform about important dosage and other critical verbal instructions given by the doctor as well as to educate about health issues that you are suffering from. It also allows one to see see various healthcare service providers around them to connect with instantly.


WonDRx

Pankaj Sindhu, Founder WonDRx

With WonDRx, the doctor continues to hand-write every Rx like before with the help of WonDRx digital pen and Smart Rx paper – every written Rx is instantly digitized and the digital Rx copy is available to the doctor, patient and various healthcare providers (post patient consent) for fulfillment.


Dr Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, Founder, Venture Catalysts said,

"At Venture Catalysts, we have always tried to support startups that fill a great need gap which also has a positive impact on the society at large. We have also recently focused our attention on startups dedicated emerging within the healthtech space, considering the immense prospects of the domain. WonDRx has a great potential and we hope this association will help them build the fastest growing healthtech organisation in India. The market is still untapped and considering WonDRx’s stellar offering, I believe they can be the leaders in this space within a very short time.”


Founded by Pankaj Sindhu and Pankaj Agrawal, WonDRx aims to develop a holistic ecosystem that facilitates quick and seamless information exchange in the world of healthcare. 


"Backed by a strong technology framework powering an innovative product perfectly addressing a pressing need, WonDRx has the potential to become a credible identity in the integrated healthcare space by 2024 while establishing the most impactful healthcare collaboration platform," Pankaj Sindhu said.


The startup offers three integrated apps - WonDRx Doctor App, WonDRx Consumer App (for patients/consumers), and WonDRx Provider App (for any healthcare provider). 



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

TechSparks 2019: Experts discuss how technology is disrupting healthtech in India



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Apurva P

The way she chose to talk to the world is through writing. If not writing, a captivating book or her favourite movies streaming online and some finger licking food is all it'll take for her to stay happy.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The story of the Gurugram startup that busted IT firm CEO for furnishing fake IIT, IIM degrees

Ramarko Sengupta

Rapido revenue jumps 13X to Rs 10.64 Cr in FY19, losses widen

Sutrishna Ghosh

How this Tirupur founder's bootstrapped cloud tech startup was acquired by L&T Infotech for over Rs 100 Cr

Thimmaya Poojary

With just Rs 10 lakh, these two college friends built a Rs 1.85 Cr milkshake startup

Sutrishna Ghosh
Daily Capsule
WhatsApp India reports first profitable year; Blackbuck raises Rs 56 Cr in debt and equity
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding Alert] Biotechnology startup Zumutor Biologics raises $4M in Series A2 round

Tarush Bhalla

CarDekho Group acquires Carmudi Philippines, expands Southeast Asia play

Tarush Bhalla

VidStatus parent QuVideo onboards Sowmya Keshava to lead and expand India ops

Rashi Varshney

India's share in software product market miniscule: MeitY

Press Trust of India

Rapido revenue jumps 13X to Rs 10.64 Cr in FY19, losses widen

Sutrishna Ghosh

How MarTech can turn festive marketing into profits for any brand

Mitesh Kothari

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore