Uncover the insights you need to strengthen your marketing game at the AWS CMO Forum in Bengaluru

By Sindhu MV
15th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services

View Brand Publisher

Earlier this year, Gartner revealed that even with martech spending down by nearly 10 percent, marketing leaders continue to see martech as a tool for driving customer engagement and growth.


However, another recent industry report presented a slightly different view. A report titled Martech: 2020 and Beyond that deep dived into current and future trends on spend, budget, skills needed, investments made, and more, stated that while the martech industry in North America and the UK combined is worth an estimated $65.9 billion, martech budgets having increased by 25 percent in North America since last year.

feature

While the industry might swing when it comes how much of their budgets they are likely to allocate to martech or the expected growth of the martech market, the one thing that remains uncontested is that technology today is imperative to marketing.

The growing relevance of technology in marketing

It’s not hard to see how technology has transformed marketing. Today, marketing is customer-centric as opposed to being company-centric a few years ago, it is less intrusive as opposed to in-your-face promotional messaging, it is medium-agnostic as opposed to being majorly print, television or outdoor-driven. Today, marketing is helping brands deliver experiences that are in tune with the customer’s demand. Marketing is more like a conversation rather than a broadcast.


It’s no longer that random email that pops into your inbox about a product that you are never going to buy. Instead, it’s the reverse, it comes to you in a form that not only entices you but also makes you spread the word.


And, doing this job fabulously is the new breed of marketers, who plan, design and execute compelling campaigns by not just leveraging their creativity, flair or intuition but also marketing technology and tools. Today, marketing is as much about utilising the different data points to understand the audience, drawing insights, looking beyond the obvious behaviour patterns as much as wowing the audience with creative content. Creativity sans data is largely ineffective in the digital-first world.

Shaping the ecosystem

As a CMO, you know this. You understand that marketing is about Big Data, Artificial Intelligence or agile workflows as much as it is about messaging and promotion. And, with the right technology and tools, you are able to draw insights that become pivotal to a business’s innovation roadmap and its product development strategy. That’s why CMOs today are part of annual board meetings and not just summoned during product launches or to attend to a crisis. Not surprisingly, implementing new technologies to create cutting-edge marketing programs is on every CMO’s agenda. Which means, as a CMO, you not only need to constantly keep yourself up to date with the evolving market trends and predictions but also discuss and deliberate on them to shape the ecosystem.


At the AWS CMO Forum in Bengaluru, you will be joined by other CMOs to explore how technology is changing the rules of marketing, as we know it. This includes deliberating on the importance of incorporating data and digital marketing into every aspect of the customer journey. It also includes looking into the evolving role of proven data insights, crafting a marketing strategy that caters to the modern customer to align with the core values of your customers through technology-driven personalisation, and more.


Expand your horizons, network and engage with thought leaders. Register today for the AWS CMO Forum.


Wednesday, 27 November 2019

6:30pm - 8:30pm IST

(Registration starts from 6:00 pm onwards)

Vivanta by Taj, MG Road, Bengaluru



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sindhu MV
With a background in Mass Communication, writing has been the soul of Sindhu's work for the last six years. And she hopes it will continue to be. She believes that it is the most simple things in life that matter the most – the sight of a friend in a crowded street, a dog’s love, a good book, homemade food...the list goes on.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

CRED Academy: A Workshop series by YourStory and CRED

Team YS

18-year-old coder launches startup with Rs 5,000, reports revenues of Rs 1 crore in 3 years

Vishal Krishna

[Startup Bharat] Beyond OYO and five-stars, Chandigarh-based LivingStone Stays is changing how Indians travel with experiential stay offerings

Debolina Biswas

Flipkart to collect plastic packaging back from customers

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
These young global heroes are ushering in change (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Video commerce platform SimSim raises $9 M in Series A from Accel and Shunwei Capital

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Logistics platform Shipsy raises funds from Info Edge India in pre-Series A round

Apurva P

Alibaba confirms huge Hong Kong public listing worth at least $13B

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] AMJ Ventures invests $2M in Alia Bhatt-backed fashion-tech startup StyleCracker

Sujata Sangwan

Facebook says AI getting better at spying unwanted content

Press Trust of India

Google checking account service on its way: report

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore