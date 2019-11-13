Upskill yourself in Cybersecurity with Stanford Advanced Computer Security Program by Great Learning

A recent survey by UK-based endpoint security provider Sophos has found that India was the country with the third-highest number of cyber attacks (after Mexico and France) with 76 percent businesses affected in 2018. This has led to an exponential increase in the demand for cybersecurity experts, making it one of the most sought after jobs after Data Science.

According to a NASSCOM report, there will be a demand for over 1 million cybersecurity professionals in India by 2020. But the tech sector is constantly fighting against the skills shortage and talent gap in the Cybersecurity field. An extremely specialised area, professionals in this area are required to have advanced knowledge of programming languages, systems and tools, and formal training. They should understand how hackers work, be able to keep a watch on potential attack areas and be able to spot vulnerabilities in IT infrastructure and code. Additional skillsets include being able to keep pace with emerging trends like IoT, AI/ ML, cloud and Blockchain. But where do they upskill themselves?





That’s where online courses like the Advanced Computer Security Program come in. The programme is offered by the Stanford Center for Professional Development and delivered and supported by Great Learning.

Master the art of cybersecurity

The programme was launched in 2019, to help working professional upskill in Cybersecurity to meet the global demand for cybersecurity experts. It focuses on real-world cybersecurity skills that programme participants would be able to apply in their future jobs.





Stephane Nappo, Global Chief Information Security Officer 2018 rightfully said that it takes 20 years to build a reputation and a few minutes of cyber-incidents to ruin it. It is imperative for organisations to make cybersecurity a part of their organisational culture today.





The programme offers a broad and comprehensive coverage of business-critical cybersecurity concepts, while offering an in-depth understanding of tools and techniques with hands-on, practical learning. You will learn to protect your organisation from a broad spectrum of 21st-century security threats. Taught by a world-class Stanford University faculty and industry experts, this programme will give you the vital skills needed to succeed in today’s cyber workforce.

Learning outcomes

The duration of the programme is six months. Once you enrol, you will learn to master in-demand skills like mobile security, security design, cryptography, network security and emerging threats and defences.





Build and maintain more secure systems by applying the theory that drives key decision making.

Develop tools and techniques to survive disruptive events and recover quickly.

Gain the advantage you need to set yourself apart in the cybersecurity workforce.

What’s in it for participants?

Participants receive a globally recognised certificate of achievement from Stanford Center for Professional Development. They gain real-world insights coupled with hands-on training from Stanford faculty, alongside a diverse peer group with a wealth of work experience. Since the programme is completely online with regular mentorship sessions, participants can upskill while balancing their current job, and will get guidance from cybersecurity industry experts on their learning journey.





They also get the opportunity to work on three real-life projects that enable them to apply the theory they learn in the programme. Projects include exploiting web applications, exploiting vulnerable Linux virtual machines, the mechanics of writing secure code and so on. These projects enable learners to develop skills that help them become job-ready cybersecurity professionals.

Become market-ready cybersecurity professionals

Once learners graduate, they can confidently apply for roles such as security engineers, application security engineers, information security analyst, network security engineer, cybersecurity architect, cybersecurity consultant and more such roles depending on their proficiency and work experience.





Dan Boneh, Professor in applied cryptography and computer security, Stanford University said, "Even after 100 years, Cybersecurity is going to be as interesting as it is today". It is one of the most exciting, satisfying, and rewarding careers for aspirants out there.





Mode of Learning: Online lectures with dedicated mentorship

Duration: 6 months

International Certification: From Stanford Center for Professional Development

Sessions: 30

Fee: Rs 1,74,650 (USD 2,495)

Financial Aid: Available





