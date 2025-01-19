Hello,

Looks like the verdict’s in: TikTok is set to go dark in the US in less than a day.

The ban will make TikTok inaccessible to nearly half the population of the US without assurance from the government on enforcement action against popular app stores run by Apple and Google.

While it’s easy to think of TikTok as yet another social media platform, an important thing to consider is the impact to the bustling ecosystem of small and medium businesses operating on it and made viral by the app.

The shutdown poses one of the biggest threats to the businesses which generate billions through the platform–food and beverage businesses alone saw revenues increase by $4.1 billion in 2023 from marketing on the app.

One app, 170 million users, billions in advertising and marketing revenue for creators and businesses alike: the financial and social impact of a ban may be unlike anything seen before.

While President-elect Trump has suggested he will aid in TikTok’s comeback on Friday, it is unclear what steps he would take towards that goal.

On the other hand, he is planning on living up to his promise of being a cryptocurrency focused president already, within his first few days in power. The crypto community may soon have cause for celebration, with Trump angling to use his executive powers to reduce the regulatory burden on crypto firms and promote digital asset adoption.

Talk about a challenging start to a year!

In today’s newsletter, we will talk about

Maha Kumbh’s mega celebrations

Exploring Copenhagen’s canals

Minimalism in flavours

Here’s your trivia for today: What unusual sporting events were part of the roster at the Paris Olympics in 1900?

Mindfulness and Spirituality

This week, Prayagraj was abuzz with celebrations with the beginning of the Maha Kumbh Mela–an occasion that arrived after 144 years.

The Kumbh Mela is considered the largest religious gathering of people on earth. An estimated 45 crore visitors are expected at Prayagraj between January 13 to February 26, 2025, taking long journeys to wash away sins in the holy waters and reconnect with their spiritual selves.

Penance and perseverance:

The Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj is the spiritual heart of the Maha Kumbh. According to mythology, a dip in these holy waters, particularly on days of the Shahi Snan (ritual bath), absolves devotees of all sins and leads to moksha or salvation.

A total of 13 akharas of sadhus, including Juna, Niranjan, Nirmohi, Nirvani and Nirmal, among others, are participating in the mega gathering this year.

To accommodate the massive crowd of devotees, over 1,50,000 tents have already been set up. Guests can also request services like guided yoga and meditation, boat cruises along the sacred rivers, and walking tours of the akharas.

Travel and Leisure

Copenhagen's name reflects its history as a place of commerce—it comes from the Danish word København, derived from the Old Norse word Kaupmannahofn, which translates into “merchants' harbour”. Established as a Viking fishing village in the 10th century, Copenhagen became the capital of Denmark in the early 15th century.

Today, the buzzing capital combines modern architecture and culture with royal history, a delectable restaurant scene, and sustainable living. Crisscrossed by waterways, Copenhagen’s canals have their own story to tell about the city’s history, culture and society.

Alternative viewpoint:

Hey Captain, founded in 2017 by Joel A Madsen and Casper Junge, aims to showcase the Danish capital’s history, culture, and modern life, through its canals. The company aims to provide a “social sailing” by creating an atmosphere where people are open and find a sense of togetherness.

Visible via boat is one of Copenhagen’s most famous sights, The Little Mermaid, a bronze-and-granite sculpture that was brewer Carl Jacobsen’s gift to Copenhagen, inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytale.

Other memorable sights include CopenHill (Amager Bakke), a former power plant, now topped with a ski slope, climbing wall, hiking trail, and an urban recreation centre, as well as Nordhavn, an industrial district redesigned as the world’s first five-minute city.

Wine and Food

Full-course meals are a great way to experience a restaurant and the culinary artistry of the chef, but can sometimes be overwhelming. Bengaluru’s ITC Gardenia’s newest culinary baby, Cajsa, promises to deliver the diversity and gastronomical adventure of a full-course meal, sans the cons.

‘Cajsa’ in Greek means ‘pure’. The global gastronomic experience delivers classics from across the world but with greater emphasis on authenticity and simplicity, allowing the star ingredient to stand out.

Simplistic cuisines:

To serve a global gastronomic experience, Cajsa offers three different meals—the seven-course meal, or Inizio, marks the new beginning; the nine-course Lagom is not too little and not too much; and the eleven-course Elysian promises to be beautiful and creative.

For desserts, Inizio serves nostalgia through the Coorg Coffee Conundrum—a coffee dessert inspired by the chef’s childhood games. Mascarpone cheese is topped with coffee powder, and served with a side of gondhoraj (Bengal lime)-flavoured whipped yoghurt ice cream and dulce pebbles.

Cajsa is big on sustainability too. A large chunk of its ingredients are sourced locally. The restaurant has also tied up with a local farm to source its vegetables and ITC Gardenia grows its own microgreens and herbs in-house.

News & updates

Regulatory concerns: Microsoft Corp.’s $13 billion investment in OpenAI raises concerns that the tech giant could extend its dominance in cloud computing into the nascent artificial intelligence market, the Federal Trade Commission said in a report released Friday.

Investigation: The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and officials from the Turks and Caicos Islands have launched probes into SpaceX's explosive Starship rocket test that sent debris streaking over the northern Caribbean and forced airlines to divert dozens of flights.

Layoffs: Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol said on Friday the coffee giant will cut jobs as part of its turnaround efforts. The details of the job cuts, to be announced by early March, will not affect the company's in-store teams or the investments it makes in its stores, he added.

What unusual sporting events were part of the roster at the Paris Olympics in 1900?

Answer: Among other sports, the Paris 1900 Olympic Games also featured horse jumping events, the 200 metre swimming obstacle course, live pigeon shooting, and croquet.

