Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor invests in food biz startup with aim to improve gender parity

The actor's emerging Delhi-based food delivery startup FoodCloud runs on the premise of home cooks delivering food from their kitchens.

By Press Trust of India
12th Dec 2019
Actor Arjun Kapoor has become a co-investor in emerging food delivery startup FoodCloud and has said the focus is to bring a positive social change towards gender parity.


The Delhi-based startup is looking to reach out to “outstanding stay-at-home women cooks and empower them as entrepreneurs” through its platform, a release said.


“Our startup is aiming to bring about a positive social change towards gender parity in our society. It is a venture that is extremely close to my heart and I have been doing my best to raise awareness about this platform for the past couple of months,” Arjun said in a statement.


He added that, in his opinion, the unique and impactful platform would serve a massive social purpose and empower homemakers and stay-at-home women to maximise their income and contribute towards the family income.


Arjun Kapoor
According to the Panipat actor, this can be an important stepping stone towards developing self-reliance and self-empowerment.


The venture runs on the premise of home cooks delivering food to customers from their kitchens. According to the release, since the announcement of the startup, over 4,000 women from Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata have signed up on the platform and have started their own small businesses.


“I'm delighted with the response that I have got so far and the team is constantly on the lookout to find the best stay-at-home chefs from various cities and bring them on the platform. We are looking to find the best culinary heroes from every locality of India, he added.


The company plans to expand to six other Indian cities.


FoodCloud was founded by serial entrepreneurs Vedant Kanoi and Shamit Khemka in September 2013.


Vedant graduated from Carnegie Mellon University in 2006 and then worked for UBS Investment Bank for two years till 2008, post which he founded BatchBuzz Media. Shamit Khemka is the founder of SynapseIndia, which provides software development and IT services, prior to which he founded sampatti.com, an online database for real estate in India.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)


Authors
Press Trust of India

