Industry 4.0: How Dr Reddy's Labs is now thinking like a software company

Digital transformation is a must for businesses to think big. Rajdeep Ghosh, the 37-year-old engineering head at Dr Reddy’s Labs, concurs. He believes that a mindset change is all that’s needed to drive change, and be more agile and future-ready.





Speaking on the sidelines of AWS re:Invent 2019, the massive annual Amazon Web Services cloud computing conference held in Las Vegas, Rajdeep said,





“Seventy percent of digital transformation needs human transformation. If you show value to them, they will embrace technology.”

Rajdeep Ghosh (right), Head, COE, Dr Reddy's Labs, is seen with Chandra Balani, Head Geographic Incubation, India and Saarc, at AWS.





Rajdeep, who heads the Digital Centre of Excellence at Dr Reddy's Labs, has 15 years of experience in the medical field. His stints in the hardware, software, and the digital world make him one of the few leaders who have a keen understanding of how businesses are transforming themselves.





Transformation in business is not about using a software tool, or collecting data and calling it AI, he says.





“Today's businesses realise the power of platforms. You can buy things off the cloud and customise for your business. You can then deploy algorithms to drive quick insights, not just for the organisation but for the entire ecosystem. That depends on you,” said Rajdeep.





On the transformation path

At Dr Reddy’s Labs, transformation kick-started in 2017 with a 35-member team. The company roped in Rajdeep from Tech Mahindra, where he was building remote monitoring and asset tracking devices that use the public cloud to deliver services faster.





The senior team at Dr Reddy’s Labs had a problem statement: they had lots of data (as a manufacturer) and worked closely with care providers. But they didn’t know how to “think like a product company” and sought Rajdeep’s help.





Why was the 22,000-employee-strong and Rs 15,488 crore company keen to change? The leaders realised that the future would be driven by deep learning, machine learning, and AI.





Rajdeep wasted no time when he signed up in 2017. And for the last couple of years, 150 business leaders from Dr Reddy's Labs have been spending time with him, once every year, to learn how the digital world can transform the company.





How they did it

Dr Reddy’s Labs has now categorised transformation into four buckets: process and change management, product, people, and innovation.





“The first thing you have to remember is that transformation does not cost much. I don't have to build anything new; that is when it costs money. With a platform approach and working with cloud providers like AWS, you can configure and integrate any application faster,” Rajdeep said.





How did transformation begin at Dr Reddy’s Labs? The first thing the COE team did was to make standard operating procedures digital.





Earlier, these procedures were paper-based and most employees didn’t know the details. They would learn on the job and only when they had to learn something new or address an issue did they revert to the SOP. Often, the issue wouldn’t be mentioned in the manual.





Could AI help the employee navigate through a search-and-query model? This way, the standard operating procedures become a powerful tool and help employees resolve regular issues with ease. This is what happened at Dr Reddy’s Labs.

Focus on product thinking

The company has also learnt to be agile when it comes to change management. It has made all leaders accountable for queries; the AI nudges them to reply to teams faster. So, approvals that once took 28 days are now done in six days.





The bigger transformation that happened involves DRL’s product thinking. With data, they are helping hospitals communicate better with cancer patients while preparing them for treatment. For example, a patient going through chemotherapy needs to know what a good diet plan is to recover.





“We can help care providers create a digital journey for the patient, provide content to patients to manage care, and help care providers be more proactive in following up with patients. Care providers will use this as a subscription; they will communicate with patients through an app and the data will be managed by DRL. All this is HIPAA-compliant, and patient data is protected,” Rajdeep said.





This experiment is happening in Latin America. So, from a manufacturer of medicine to a product company that uses data is the clear path for DRL in the coming years.





“It's a journey, and we are still a long way from calling ourselves digitally transformed,” Rajdeep says.

A culture of change

The other two remaining pillars in Dr Reddy’s Labs digital transformation are people and innovation. They have an app called MyDay, which communicates with all employees. This was launched three months ago and offers a platform where everything about the organisation is captured on a day-to-day basis. This helps go beyond emails and keeps the channels of communication open.





The company calls this an entire cultural transformation method and every employee, including senior leaders, is accountable.





Under the innovation category, the company this year chose 12 ideas out of 22 furnished by employees under a “garage concept”. Each idea will be worked on like a startup and will have eight-member teams building a use case around improving processes and new business models.





“Our backend, for digital transformation, works on AWS products. We used EKS, Tensorflow, EMR, EKS, EC2, and five other services. We use other cloud providers too,” said Rajdeep, giving technical details.





According to research firm Statista, by 2023, the spending on technologies and services that enable digital transformation worldwide is expected to rise to $2.3 trillion from the current $260 billion.





Dr Reddy's Labs has set out on its digital journey, and it's expected that many more from India and the world will soon follow suit.









